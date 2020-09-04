Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The “Last Mile Delivery Market” report entitled “Global Last Mile Delivery Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Last Mile Delivery market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Last Mile Delivery market by value and by segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Overall the Last Mile Delivery market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future Last Mile Delivery Market trends.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13763933

About Last Mile Delivery Market

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery coverd 3C Products, Fresh Products and others like clothes, shoes, daily necessities, etc.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

SF Express

XPO Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

GEODIS

CEVA Logistics

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Agility

China POST

Hitachi Transport System

DSV

YTO Express

Panalpina

Toll Holdings

Expeditors International of Washington

GEFCO

ZTO Express

STO Express

Dachser

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Sinotrans

Yusen Logistics This report presents a comprehensive overview, Last Mile Delivery market shares and growth opportunities of Last Mile Delivery market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Last Mile Delivery value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

B2C

B2B Segmentation by application:

3C Products

Fresh Products