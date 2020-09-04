Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024| with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market growth opportunities in global market.

Legal outsourcing, also known as legal process outsourcing (LPO), refers to the practice of a law firm or corporation obtaining legal support services from an outside law firm or legal support services company (LPO provider). When the LPO provider is based in another country, the practice is called offshoring and involves the practice of outsourcing any activity except those where personal presence or contact is required, e.g. appearances in court and face-to-face negotiations. When the LPO provider is based in the same country, the practice of outsourcing includes agency work and other services requiring a physical presence, such as court appearances. This process is one of the incidents of the larger movement towards outsourcing. The most commonly offered services have been agency work, document review, legal research and writing, drafting of pleadings and briefs, and patent services.

The onshore legal process outsourcing market is anticipated to witness high growth over the future, as it is considered a comparatively safer alternative in comparison to outsourcing offshore. It offers benefits such as shared regulatory framework, which streamlines the business processes. It is a profitable option for organizations that desire working together with companies within the same country. Furthermore, subcontracting in the same country also delivers advantages such as shared regulatory framework.

India legal process outsourcing market size will grow significantly from 2016 to 2024 due to the presence of numerous English speaking lawyers whose incomes are lesser than those of their U.S. based counterparts. Indian service providers have also worked to address the necessary requirements to target UK and U.S. based clients. Favorable government initiatives associated with the LPO market such as Foreign Direct Investment in 100% equity of the firm in LPO / BPO enables foreign companies to establish their subsidiaries as private limited companies with minimum liability over shared investment. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CPA Global

Capita

QuisLex

Unitedlex

Clutch Group

American Discovery

Accace

Integreon

Cobra Legal Solutions

Infosys

Evalueserve

Offshore Outsourcing

Onshore Outsourcing Segmentation by application:

E Discovery

Patent Support

Litigation Support

Contract Drafting

Review Management