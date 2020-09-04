Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share, Global Trend, Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide, Lithium Titanate) Capacity (Up to 10,0000mAH, 10,000mAH to 50,000mAH, Above 50,000 mAH) Application (Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Locomotive, Marine, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lithium-ion-battery-market-100123

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other lithium-ion battery market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players:

Panasonic

Toshiba

LG Chemical

Tesla

A123 Systems

eCobalt Solutions

BYD

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Johnson Control

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Global

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd

“The Advent of Solid Electrolyte Interface to Stoke Growth”

Lithium-ion batteries are produced by a protecting layer, implanted on the negative electrode of the battery. The continuous and repeated use of batteries leads to fading of these electrodes. The fading ultimately makes these batteries unusable, thereby reducing the life of the batteries. To overcome these problems, scientists have discovered a new concept to increase the battery life of the lithium-ion batteries.

A new concept called a solid electrolyte interface (SEI) has been introduced to ensure the longevity and performance of the batteries. SEI is a reactive material made of polymer, lithium nanoparticles, and graphic oxide sheets. This material acts as a protective layer for the lithium metal and helps reduce the reaction of lithium metal with electrolyte compounds. This, in turn, helps in reducing the fading of the battery. Less fading indicates more battery life and scientists claim that further advancements in SEI concepts can help the lithium-ion batteries generate an energy density that is twice the amount of the previous batteries.

Fortune Business Insights has predicted that this concept will boost the global lithium-ion battery market and will help the market grow in the coming years.

View press release for more information @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/lithium-ion-battery-market-2020-global-trends-size-segments-and-revenue-growth-forecast-till-2026-2020-07-29

Regional Analysis for Lithium-ion Battery Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Lithium-ion Battery Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Lithium-ion Battery Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Fuel Cell Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Trends, Industry Status, Key Players Forecast till 2026

HVDC Cables Market Latest Industry Trends, Future Growth, Share, Revenue, Size and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Industrial Waste Management Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2026

Marine Fuel Management Market Data Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2026

Temporary Power Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

Transformer Monitoring System Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2026

Turbine Control System Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245