Global Long-term Care Software Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

The "Long-term Care Software Market" report provides analysis of the US Long-term Care Software market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Overall the Long-term Care Software market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024.

About Long-term Care Software Market

Long-term care is a service which helps meet medical and non medical needs of people with chronic illnesses or disabilities. It involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time. These services assist people to live independently and safely when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own.

North America holds the largest share of the global long-term care software market. However, in forthcoming years, developing regions such as Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, and India) and Latin America are expected to emerge as new revenue-generating pockets for the market players. Economic developments and changing demographic trends in these regions are key factors driving the growth of the long-term care software market in developing regions. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SigmaCare

MatrixCare

Allscripts

Optimus EMR

SoftWriters

PointClickCare

Cerner

VersaSuite

Epic Systems

Napier This report presents a comprehensive overview, Long-term Care Software market shares and growth opportunities of Long-term Care Software market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Long-term Care Software value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

Clinical Software

Non-Clinical Solutions Segmentation by application:

Nursing Homes

ALFs & ILFs