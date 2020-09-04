Global Machine Translation Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2024

Global “Machine Translation Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Machine Translation market is provided detail in this report.

Key Market Trends:

Statistical Machine Translation is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– Statistical machine translation (STM) system relies on the statistical analysis of large bilingual corporation to train the stochastic models describing the mapping between a source language (SL) and a target language (TL).

– The demand for SMT has significantly increased over the past few years, due to the effectiveness of this technology over rule-based machine translation (RBMT) in terms of the cost and time.

– Further, a big advantage of SMT is the handiness of platforms and algorithms. This means that a lot of the work for building and training a corpus might already be done, and can be found at a much cheaper rate than usual. As a result, one can train and add new languages quickly, in contrast to other MT models.

– Moreover, companies like Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc. have made SMT technology popular with free online engines in the United States. Google Translate is the most known example of SMT. The translations are the results of a statistical model if it is powered by the SMT algorithms.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR

– The Asia-Pacific market is driven by the Indian and Chinese machine translation market sizes. These markets are expected to witness attractive growth, owing to the rising demand for localization in native languages by several firms, in order to enhance their global reach by catering the customers’ requirements productively. Asia-Pacific regions are mainly dominated by two emerging economies of the world i.e. China and India.

– China and India witnessed positive growths, owing to the linguistically diverse culture of the Asia-Pacific region. These factors create a higher demand for translated content for significantly catering across the regional market.

– In India, several organizations are supporting the integration and deployment of MT tools and programs to reduce communication barriers. With the launch of the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, India has strategized to grow significantly in the global IT industry. This factor is expected to offer ample opportunities for the companies to expand their reach across the Indian market.

Detailed TOC of Machine Translation Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Content Localization

4.3.2 Increase in the Need for Cost Efficiency and High-speed Translation

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Quality and Accuracy

4.4.2 Accessibility of Open Source Translation Engines

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Statistical Machine Translation

5.1.2 Rule-based Machine Translation

5.1.3 Neural Machine Translation

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud-based

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Military and Defense

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 IT

5.3.5 Electronics

5.3.6 E-commerce

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 SDL PLC

6.1.4 Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

6.1.5 Omniscien Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Lingotek Inc.

6.1.7 RWS Holdings PLC

6.1.8 Welocalize Inc.

6.1.9 Smart Communications Inc.

6.1.10 Systran International Co. Ltd.

6.1.11 AppTek Partners LLC

6.1.12 Google LLC

6.1.13 Cloudwords Inc.

6.1.14 PROMT Ltd

6.1.15 Yandex N.V.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

