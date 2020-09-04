Global Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Global “Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Malaysia Freight and Logistics market is provided detail in this report.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Maritime Sector – The Country Aims to Become a Transshipment Hub

Malaysia has a total coastline of 4,675 km (2,905 mi); Peninsular Malaysia has 2,068 km (1,285 mi) while East Malaysia has 2,607 km (1,620 mi) of coastline. Malaysia has the 29th longest coastline in the world. The prominent ports in Malaysia, which account for the major share of goods traded, are, namely, Port Klang, Johor Port, Port of Tanjung Pelepas, Kuantan Port, Penang Port, Bintulu Port, and Kemaman Port. The Malaysian shipping industry has been growing exponentially over the years. The strategic location of the ports of Malaysia, coupled with the low cost for docking, acts as a prominent driver for the market. In addition to its geographical advantage, the support of numerous shipyards, ports, and terminals presents opportunities to further develop the maritime economy of the country. Even though, the maritime industry in Malaysia faces rough waters owing to overcapacity and tight financing, opportunities are still aplenty.

The country’s strategic geographic location makes it an important transshipment hub. Port Klang, the major port of the country, is the most important transshipment hub, with almost 70% of the volume being transshipment. However, certain challenges exist for the ports of Malaysia; the delay in processes in cargo businesses has been effecting the logistics performance of the country, resulting in Malaysian ports losing to their regional competitors. PSA in Singapore, which is the second-largest container port in the world, is one of the most advanced ports that can handle huge amounts of cargo. Additionally, the change ofthe government in Malaysia is expected to have a significant impact on the country’s logistics sector in the future. With the change of government in Malaysia after six decades, the new government has announced some economic and financial reforms, such as abolishing GST, reducing excise duty, restoring the currency value of Ringgit, reducing the currency dependence on foreign workers, etc.

Halal Logistics – Emerging Sector

The halal market is fast becoming recognized as a vitally important emerging market. Safety and quality assurance are the reasons for halal products being widely recognized. The major market for halal products exists in Asia and the Middle East. There is a big potential for Malaysian companies to manufacture and export halal certified products to the global market. The country can promote itself as a halal gateway and attract investments in this sector. Lack of proper certification is one of the challenges in the halal industry. Kontena Nasional Bhd. (KNB) is a provider of end-to-end halal logistics services in Malaysia. The company holds the distinction of being the first logistics provider to receive the halal logistics provider certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in 2009.

As of August 2018, 42 countries worldwide have recognized JAKIM’s halal certification. Asian countries, such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong are the top countries demanding the JAKIM halal logistics certification. Nestle Malaysia has achieved enormous success as a halal hub and is the biggest producer of halal products for Nestle. This propelled Nestle to be one of the top vendors in the halal food market, which has, in turn, attracted the Brazillian food giant, BRF, to expand its halal food business to Malaysia and other ASEAN countries, in partnership with the Kuok Group.

Detailed TOC of Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Industry Attractiveness and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.6 Technological Trends (Overview of Industry 4.0 in Malaysia and its Impact on the Logistics Sector)

4.7 Insights on the E-commerce Industry (Domestic and Cross-border E-commerce)

4.8 Insights on Cross-border Trucking, Intermodal Transportation, and Transit Trade though Malaysia

4.9 Spotlight – China-Europe Rail Freight Transport

4.10 Elaboration on Halal Logistics

4.11 Brief on Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) and China-Malaysia Bilateral Relations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY FUNCTION

5.1.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Shipping and Inland Water

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Rail

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.3 Warehousing

5.1.4 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

5.1.5 Value-added Services

5.1.6 Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights on Other Emerging Areas, such as Cold Chain Logistics, Return Logistics, Last Mile Logistics, Logistics Tech Developments, etc.

5.2 BY END USER

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.2.3 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments – FMCG included)

5.2.6 Other End Users (Telecommunications, Pharmaceutical, etc.)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

6.2 Company Profiles, including Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements)

6.2.1 International Companies

6.2.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group

6.2.1.2 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd – TASCO Berhad

6.2.1.3 Nippon Express Co. Ltd

6.2.1.4 CEVA Logistics

6.2.1.5 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

6.2.1.6 DB Schenker

6.2.1.7 Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd

6.2.1.8 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.2.1.9 DSV

6.2.1.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.2.1.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

6.2.1.12 FedEx Corporation*

6.2.2 Domestic Companies

6.2.2.1 Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd

6.2.2.2 Pos Malaysia Bhd

6.2.2.3 CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad

6.2.2.4 Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad

6.2.2.5 Complete Logistic Services Bhd

6.2.2.6 GD Express Carrier Berhad

6.2.2.7 TransOcean Holdings Bhd

6.2.2.8 MMC Corporation Berhad

6.2.2.9 City-Link Express (M) Sdn Bhd

6.2.2.10 KTM Berhad

6.2.2.11 PKT Logistics Group Sdn Bhd*

6.2.3 Other companies (Key Information/Overview)

6.2.3.1 SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd, Aramex PJSC, Jp Logistics Sdn Bhd, Taipanco Sdn Bhd, Skynet Worldwide (M) Sdn Bhd, YCH Group Pte Ltd, JSI Logistics Sdn Bhd, FM Global Logistics, Swift Group, Nationwide Express Courier Services Bhd, Airpak Express (M) Sdn Bhd, DPEX Worldwide*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

8.1 GDP Distribution, by Activity and Region

8.2 Insights on Capital Flows

8.3 Economic Statistics – Transport and Storage Sector, Contribution to Economy

8.4 External Trade Statistics – Export and Import, by Product

8.5 Insights on Key Export Destinations

8.6 Insights on Key Import Origin Countries

8.7 List of Prospective Clients for Logistics Service Providers

