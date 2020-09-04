Global Marine Tourism Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024| with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Marine Tourism Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Marine Tourism Market growth opportunities in global market.

About Marine Tourism Market

Maritime tourism refers to those recreational activities which involve travel away from one’s place of residence and have the marine environment or inland waters/waterways as their host or focus, such as sailing, boating, yachting, cruising, nautical sports, Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc.

Cruising is considered a well-established vacation sector in the North American and European markets and a developing sector in several other emerging markets. Industry data indicates that market penetration rates are still low and that a significant portion of cruise guests carried are first-time cruisers. We believe this presents an opportunity for long-term growth and a potential for increased profitability. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Carnival Corporation

Royal Caribbean

Norwegian Cruise Lines

MSC Cruises

Genting Hong Kong

Disney Cruise

Silversea Cruises (Royal)

This report presents a comprehensive overview, Marine Tourism market shares and growth opportunities of Marine Tourism market by product type, application, and key regions. Segmentation by product type:

Cruise Tourism

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Tickets Service