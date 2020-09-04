Global Meso-Erythritol Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

This report focuses on “Global Meso-Erythritol Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Meso-Erythritol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Meso-Erythritol :

  • Global Meso-Erythritol (C4H10O4; CAS NO. 149-32-6; Erythritol; Phycitol; Erythrit; Phycite) is a four-carbon sugar that is found in algae, fungi, and lichens. It is twice as sweet as sucrose and can be used as a coronary vasodilator. Erythritol occurs widely in nature and has been found to occur naturally in several foods including wine, sake, beer, water melon, pear, grape and soy sauce. Evidence indicates that erythritol also exists endogenously in the tissues and body fluids of humans and animals. Erythritol is absorbed from the proximal intestine by passive diffusion in a manner similar to that of many low molecular weight organic molecules which do not have associated active transport systems, the rate of absorption being related to their molecular size; erythritol, a 4-carbon molecule, passes through the intestinal membranes at a faster rate than larger molecules such as mannitol or glucose. In diabetics, erythritol also has been shown to be rapidly absorbed and excreted unchanged in the urine. Following absorption, ingested erythritol is rapidly distributed throughout the body and has been reported to occur in hepatocytes, pancreatic cells, and vascular smooth muscle cells. Erythritol also has been reported to cross the human placenta and to pass slowly from the plasma into the brain and cerebrospinal fluid.

    Global Meso-Erythritol Market Manufactures:

  • Cargill
  • Mitsubishi
  • Nikken-chemical
  • Baolingbao Biology
  • Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology
  • Zhongshun Sci. &Tech.
  • Futaste

    Global Meso-Erythritol Market Types:

  • 20-30 Mesh
  • 30-60 Mesh
  • 60-80 Mesh
  • 100 Mesh
  • Others

    Global Meso-Erythritol Market Applications:

  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals Industry
  • Cosmetics Industry
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The technical barrier of Meso-erythritol is high, resulting in few companies in the market. Cargill is the largest producer, accounting for almost 28% of output in 2016. Other relatively large companies are Mitsubishi, Nikken-chemical, Baolingbao Biology, Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology, Zhongshun Sci. &Tech. and Futaste. As for main production countries, it is estimated that Japan accounted for more than 35.95% of global Meso-erythritol output in 2016, while U.S.A. ranked second position with about 24.58% share.
  • Global Meso-Erythritol has a wide range of applications in food, beverage, heath care products, and other industries. With the growing demands to reduce overall sugar consumption, the food industry is seeking ways to respond to consumer demand for foods that help meet their dietary and weight loss goals. This means developing foods that are sugar-free, lower calorie and low in glycemic carbohydrates while also trying to achieve the desired texture, flavor and stability of traditional products. In a word, with the growth of global consumption level and health awareness, the demand for Meso-erythritol is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Erythritol industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The worldwide market for Global Meso-Erythritol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 330 million USD in 2024, from 300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Meso-Erythritol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Meso-Erythritol Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Meso-Erythritol market?
    • How will the Global Meso-Erythritol market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Meso-Erythritol market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Meso-Erythritol market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Meso-Erythritol market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Meso-Erythritol product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Meso-Erythritol , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Meso-Erythritol in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Meso-Erythritol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Meso-Erythritol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Meso-Erythritol Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Meso-Erythritol Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Meso-Erythritol Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Meso-Erythritol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Meso-Erythritol Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Meso-Erythritol Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Meso-Erythritol Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Meso-Erythritol Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Meso-Erythritol Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

