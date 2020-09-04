Global Meso-Erythritol Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Meso-Erythritol Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Meso-Erythritol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Meso-Erythritol :

Global Meso-Erythritol (C4H10O4; CAS NO. 149-32-6; Erythritol; Phycitol; Erythrit; Phycite) is a four-carbon sugar that is found in algae, fungi, and lichens. It is twice as sweet as sucrose and can be used as a coronary vasodilator. Erythritol occurs widely in nature and has been found to occur naturally in several foods including wine, sake, beer, water melon, pear, grape and soy sauce. Evidence indicates that erythritol also exists endogenously in the tissues and body fluids of humans and animals. Erythritol is absorbed from the proximal intestine by passive diffusion in a manner similar to that of many low molecular weight organic molecules which do not have associated active transport systems, the rate of absorption being related to their molecular size; erythritol, a 4-carbon molecule, passes through the intestinal membranes at a faster rate than larger molecules such as mannitol or glucose. In diabetics, erythritol also has been shown to be rapidly absorbed and excreted unchanged in the urine. Following absorption, ingested erythritol is rapidly distributed throughout the body and has been reported to occur in hepatocytes, pancreatic cells, and vascular smooth muscle cells. Erythritol also has been reported to cross the human placenta and to pass slowly from the plasma into the brain and cerebrospinal fluid.

Cargill

Mitsubishi

Nikken-chemical

Baolingbao Biology

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

Zhongshun Sci. &Tech.

Futaste Global Meso-Erythritol Market Types:

20-30 Mesh

30-60 Mesh

60-80 Mesh

100 Mesh

Others Global Meso-Erythritol Market Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetics Industry

The technical barrier of Meso-erythritol is high, resulting in few companies in the market. Cargill is the largest producer, accounting for almost 28% of output in 2016. Other relatively large companies are Mitsubishi, Nikken-chemical, Baolingbao Biology, Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology, Zhongshun Sci. &Tech. and Futaste. As for main production countries, it is estimated that Japan accounted for more than 35.95% of global Meso-erythritol output in 2016, while U.S.A. ranked second position with about 24.58% share.

Global Meso-Erythritol has a wide range of applications in food, beverage, heath care products, and other industries. With the growing demands to reduce overall sugar consumption, the food industry is seeking ways to respond to consumer demand for foods that help meet their dietary and weight loss goals. This means developing foods that are sugar-free, lower calorie and low in glycemic carbohydrates while also trying to achieve the desired texture, flavor and stability of traditional products. In a word, with the growth of global consumption level and health awareness, the demand for Meso-erythritol is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Erythritol industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Global Meso-Erythritol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 330 million USD in 2024, from 300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.