Global Messaging Platform Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

About Messaging Platform Market

This report studies the Messaging Platform, Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Messaging Platform, including Cloud Hosted and On-premises. And Cloud Hosted is the main type for Messaging Platform, and the Cloud Hosted reached a sales value of approximately 1857.68 M USD in 2017, with 90.12% of global sales value. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sychronoss

Oracle

Open-Xchange

Microsoft

Atmail

IBM

Ipswitch

Novell

Zimbra

Rockliffe

This report presents a comprehensive overview, Messaging Platform market shares and growth opportunities of Messaging Platform market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Messaging Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

Cloud Hosted

On-premises Segmentation by application:

SME