Global Natural Astaxanthin Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Natural Astaxanthin Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Natural Astaxanthin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Natural Astaxanthin :

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and Î²-carotene. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813364 Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Manufactures:

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Parry Nutraceuticals

Algatechnologies

Biogenic

Jingzhou Global Natural Astaxanthin

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

ADM

Piveg Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Types:

Astaxanthin Oleoresin

Astaxanthin Powder

Others Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Applications:

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Feed

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813364 Scope of this Report:

Natural astaxanthin is famous for strong antioxidant property. Generally, it has two types, astaxanthin oleoresin and astaxanthin powder. Natural astaxanthin content in astaxanthin oleoresin is higher than that in astaxanthin powder. So price of astaxanthin powder is lower than that of astaxanthin oleoresin. In 2017, production of astaxanthin powder was about 36114 Kg, with a share of 53.03%.

Natural astaxanthin is usually used in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, feed and other fields. Most natural astaxanthin manufacturers produce downstream nutraceuticals or cosmetics directly. Nutraceuticals is an important application of natural astaxanthin. Natural astaxanthin consumed in nutraceuticals was about 27677 Kg in 2017.

Although downstream demand for natural astaxanthin is too much, there are only several major suppliers in this industry, such as Cyanotech, Fuji, BGG, Parry Nutraceuticals, Algatechnologies, Biogenic, Jingzhou Global Natural Astaxanthin , Yunnan Alphy Biotech, ADM and Piveg. Great limitation in this industry is raw material resource. As main raw material of natural astaxanthin, microalga (haematococcus pluvialis) is easily interference by pests and diseases. Once raw material resource is abundant, there will be more and more enterprises entering this industry.

From 2013 to 2017, global natural astaxanthin production increased from 44488 Kg to 68102 Kg, with an average increase rate of 11.23%. Global production regions are mainly concentrated in China, Europe, North America and Japan. In 2017, Europe produced about 11.83% of global total natural astaxanthin. North America produced 42008 Kg, accounting for 61.68% in 2017.

Owing to high price of natural astaxanthin, global consumption regions are mainly distributed in Europe, North America and China. In 2017, North America consumed about 25724 Kg. Followed by Europe, with a consumption amount of 15032 Kg.

In the future, we predict that global demand for natural astaxanthin will keeps increasing. Raw material limitation in this industry will still be a question in next few years. By 2024, we predict that global consumption will be 21249 Kg.