Global Natural Astaxanthin Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Natural Astaxanthin

This report focuses on “Global Natural Astaxanthin Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Natural Astaxanthin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Natural Astaxanthin :

  • Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and Î²-carotene.

    Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Manufactures:

  • Cyanotech
  • Fuji
  • BGG
  • Parry Nutraceuticals
  • Algatechnologies
  • Biogenic
  • Jingzhou Global Natural Astaxanthin
  • Yunnan Alphy Biotech
  • ADM
  • Piveg

    Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Types:

  • Astaxanthin Oleoresin
  • Astaxanthin Powder
  • Others

    Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Applications:

  • Nutraceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Food & Beverages
  • Feed
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Natural astaxanthin is famous for strong antioxidant property. Generally, it has two types, astaxanthin oleoresin and astaxanthin powder. Natural astaxanthin content in astaxanthin oleoresin is higher than that in astaxanthin powder. So price of astaxanthin powder is lower than that of astaxanthin oleoresin. In 2017, production of astaxanthin powder was about 36114 Kg, with a share of 53.03%.
  • Natural astaxanthin is usually used in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, feed and other fields. Most natural astaxanthin manufacturers produce downstream nutraceuticals or cosmetics directly. Nutraceuticals is an important application of natural astaxanthin. Natural astaxanthin consumed in nutraceuticals was about 27677 Kg in 2017.
  • Although downstream demand for natural astaxanthin is too much, there are only several major suppliers in this industry, such as Cyanotech, Fuji, BGG, Parry Nutraceuticals, Algatechnologies, Biogenic, Jingzhou Global Natural Astaxanthin , Yunnan Alphy Biotech, ADM and Piveg. Great limitation in this industry is raw material resource. As main raw material of natural astaxanthin, microalga (haematococcus pluvialis) is easily interference by pests and diseases. Once raw material resource is abundant, there will be more and more enterprises entering this industry.
  • From 2013 to 2017, global natural astaxanthin production increased from 44488 Kg to 68102 Kg, with an average increase rate of 11.23%. Global production regions are mainly concentrated in China, Europe, North America and Japan. In 2017, Europe produced about 11.83% of global total natural astaxanthin. North America produced 42008 Kg, accounting for 61.68% in 2017.
  • Owing to high price of natural astaxanthin, global consumption regions are mainly distributed in Europe, North America and China. In 2017, North America consumed about 25724 Kg. Followed by Europe, with a consumption amount of 15032 Kg.
  • In the future, we predict that global demand for natural astaxanthin will keeps increasing. Raw material limitation in this industry will still be a question in next few years. By 2024, we predict that global consumption will be 21249 Kg.
  • This report focuses on the Global Natural Astaxanthin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Natural Astaxanthin Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Natural Astaxanthin market?
    • How will the Global Natural Astaxanthin market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Natural Astaxanthin market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Natural Astaxanthin market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Natural Astaxanthin market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Natural Astaxanthin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Natural Astaxanthin , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Natural Astaxanthin in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Natural Astaxanthin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Natural Astaxanthin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Natural Astaxanthin Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Natural Astaxanthin Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Natural Astaxanthin Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Natural Astaxanthin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Natural Astaxanthin Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Natural Astaxanthin Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Natural Astaxanthin Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Natural Astaxanthin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

