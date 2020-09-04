Global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market growth opportunities in global market.

About Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market

A PDMS is a computer-based information system which facilitates the collection, integration, retrieval and interpretation of the multi-source (e.g. hospital information system, laboratory system, bedside devices) multi-variant (e.g. images, numbers, text) data found in intensive care units.

A PDMS is considered a medical product performing calculations or interpretations of patient-specific data for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes, e.g. dosage of medication. PDM systems can support clinicians in their everyday work, in a way that is not possible with paper-based documentation. If a PDMS has not been certified as a medical product, physicians and nurses must use the original data source every time they take a therapeutic decision.

The majority of their operating expenditure consists of research and development (or R&D) costs and marketing spending. With the emergence and adoption of cloud computing and open source software, companies are finding it very difficult to maintain high margins, which were once associated with the industry. Every year, software companies revise their R&D spending budget in order to keep up with the competition and innovate new products and technologies. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Dräger

Radiometer Medical

Cerner

IMD Soft

Elekta

Nexus AG

Mortara

Smiths Medical

Medset

Segmentation by product type:

Single Function System

Segmentation by application:

NICU

PICU