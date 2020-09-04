Global Potting Compound Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

Bulletin Line

The “Potting Compound Market” report entitled “Global Potting Compound Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Potting Compound market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Potting Compound market by value and by segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Overall the Potting Compound market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future Potting Compound Market trends.

About Potting Compound Market

  • Potting compound, also known as electronic glue, is a widely called. For electronic components bonding, sealing, potting and coating protection. Potting is liquid before not curing, with liquidity, glue viscosity according to product quality, performance, different production processes vary. Potting completely cured before it can achieve its using value, after curing can play the effects of waterproof, dustproof, insulation, thermal conductivity, confidentiality, anti-corrosion, temperature, shock.
  • The down-stream applications here is continuing developing. So, its sales growth rate is 7.37% in 2015. The main drivers of the market here are: economic developing and its applications, also the development of the technology, especially in the emerging market.
  • There are many potting compound companies in the world， and the top three players are Dow Corning, Henkel and ACC in 2015. And the market share of them are 14.99%, 14.77% and 8.74%.
  • The potting compound market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share. They competitive to get a bigger market share through their quantity products and advance technology.

    The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: 

  • Dow Corning
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
  • ACC Silicones Ltd.
  • Elantas Beck Southeast Asia Ltd.
  • Master Bond Inc.
  • H.B.Fuller
  • Dymax Corporation
  • Electrolube
  • Wevo-Chemie
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • MG Chemicals
  • Threebond
  • EFI Polymers
  • Huitian New Materials
  • Kangda New Materials

    This report presents a comprehensive overview, Potting Compound market shares and growth opportunities of Potting Compound market by product type, application, and key regions.

    This study considers the Potting Compound value generated from the sales of the following segments:

    Segmentation by product type:

  • Epoxy Resin
  • Polyurethane Resin

    Segmentation by application:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Transportation
  • Energy & Power
  • Automotive
  • Electrical
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • Southeast Asia
    And Many More………..

    In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

    Research objectives

    • To study and analyze the global Potting Compound market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
    • To understand the structure of Potting Compound market by identifying its various subsegments.
    • Focuses on the key global Potting Compound players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
    • To analyze the Potting Compound with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
    • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
    • To project the size of Potting Compound submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Detailed TOC of Global Potting Compound Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

    Table of Contents

    2019-2024 Global Potting Compound Market Report (Status and Outlook)

    1 Scope of the Report
    1.1 Market Introduction
    1.2 Research Objectives
    1.3 Years Considered
    1.4 Market Research Methodology
    1.5 Economic Indicators
    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 World Market Overview
    2.1.1 Global Potting Compound Market Size 2014-2024
    2.1.2 Potting Compound Market Size CAGR by Region
    2.2 Potting Compound Segment by Type
    2.3 Potting Compound Market Size by Type
    2.3.1 Global Potting Compound Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
    2.3.2 Global Potting Compound Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
    2.4 Potting Compound Segment by Application
    2.5 Potting Compound Market Size by Application
    2.5.1 Global Potting Compound Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
    2.5.2 Global Potting Compound Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

    3 Global Potting Compound by Players
    3.1 Global Potting Compound Market Size Market Share by Players
    3.1.1 Global Potting Compound Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
    3.1.2 Global Potting Compound Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
    3.2 Global Potting Compound Key Players Head office and Products Offered
    3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
    3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
    3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

    4 Potting Compound by Regions
    4.1 Potting Compound Market Size by Regions
    4.2 Americas Potting Compound Market Size Growth
    4.3 APAC Potting Compound Market Size Growth
    4.4 Europe Potting Compound Market Size Growth
    4.5 Middle East & Africa Potting Compound Market Size Growth

    5 Americas
    5.1 Americas Potting Compound Market Size by Countries
    5.2 Americas Potting Compound Market Size by Type
    5.3 Americas Potting Compound Market Size by Application
    5.4 United States
    5.5 Canada
    5.6 Mexico
    5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

    6 APAC
    6.1 APAC Potting Compound Market Size by Countries
    6.2 APAC Potting Compound Market Size by Type
    6.3 APAC Potting Compound Market Size by Application
    6.4 China
    6.5 Japan
    6.6 Korea
    6.7 Southeast Asia
    6.8 India
    6.9 Australia
    6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

    And Continue……

