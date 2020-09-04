Global Potting Compound Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

The “Potting Compound Market” report entitled “Global Potting Compound Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Potting Compound market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Potting Compound market by value and by segments.

About Potting Compound Market

Potting compound, also known as electronic glue, is a widely called. For electronic components bonding, sealing, potting and coating protection. Potting is liquid before not curing, with liquidity, glue viscosity according to product quality, performance, different production processes vary. Potting completely cured before it can achieve its using value, after curing can play the effects of waterproof, dustproof, insulation, thermal conductivity, confidentiality, anti-corrosion, temperature, shock.

The down-stream applications here is continuing developing. So, its sales growth rate is 7.37% in 2015. The main drivers of the market here are: economic developing and its applications, also the development of the technology, especially in the emerging market.

There are many potting compound companies in the world， and the top three players are Dow Corning, Henkel and ACC in 2015. And the market share of them are 14.99%, 14.77% and 8.74%.

The potting compound market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share. They competitive to get a bigger market share through their quantity products and advance technology. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Corning

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

ACC Silicones Ltd.

Elantas Beck Southeast Asia Ltd.

Master Bond Inc.

H.B.Fuller

Dymax Corporation

Electrolube

Wevo-Chemie

Mitsubishi Chemical

MG Chemicals

Threebond

EFI Polymers

Huitian New Materials

Kangda New Materials This report presents a comprehensive overview, Potting Compound market shares and growth opportunities of Potting Compound market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Potting Compound value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane Resin Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Energy & Power

Automotive

Electrical