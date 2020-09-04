Global Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2024

Global “Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Premium Motorcycle Helmets market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Premium Motorcycle Helmets market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Premium Motorcycle Helmets market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Premium Motorcycle Helmets market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Premium Motorcycle Helmets create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Growing Sales of Premium Motorcycle around the World

Premium motorcycle manufacturers have observed an increase in the sale of high-end motorcycles. Emerging Asian economies, such as India and China, that are the largest markets for two-wheelers, recorded a surge in the sale of premium motorcycles. India, with the largest motorcycle market, has and is observing a shift in consumer preference toward sportier and powerful machines. This has led to an increase in the sale of many premium motorcycle makers, like Triumph, Indian, Harley-Davidson, Ducati, etc. Bike manufacturers are trying to make the most of this opportunity by introducing more models to attract new customers.

Triumph, a British motorcycle manufacturer, has planned to focus on Tier II cities in India for increasing its sales volume. The company is also trying to expand its dealership network in the country. Currently, Triumph India has a total of 16 dealerships across India and plans to increase the number to 20 by the end of 2018. The newer dealerships will be set up in tier-II cities and will focus on experience stores and engaging customers through events in order to gain customer traction.

Apart from companies, like Triumph, Harley Davidson, etc., manufacturers who have an established presence in the market, like Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Honda, etc. have made many of the high-end sports and racing vehicles available in India. Similarly, the sale of premium motorcycles is also increasing in China despite stringent regulations and bans on two-wheelers in the country. There are laws in many cities in China that restrict the use of two-wheelers on city roads. Despite regulations constraining the use of motorcycles, the sale of two-wheelers in the country has recorded an increase. Among the numbers, most two-wheeler vehicles imported in the country were premium motorcycles with engine displacement over 800cc.

Asia-Pacific expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

By geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is the largest market worldwide because of the continuous rise in motorcycle permits in several European countries. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest growing markets, followed by China and India.

The emerging markets, which constitutes the major share of motorcycle sales, have been witnessing a change in trends, with the availability of affordable high capacity bikes. As a result, consumers in emerging markets are now able to purchase 300-400 cc bikes at relatively affordable prices. For instance, Harley-Davidson opened its only manufacturing plant outside of North America in India and has started rolling out locally manufactured high-end bikes at affordable prices.

In the Asia-Pacific region, ASEAN motorcycle industry constitutes a major share in the sales. At the global level, ASEAN motorcycle sales represent approximately 31% of global motorcycle sales.

The Asia-Pacific region, backed by a widening consumer base, is expected to lead the growth in the premium motorcycle helmet market. However, the high cost associated with these helmets may hinder the growth of the market in the region.

Detailed TOC of Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Full Face

5.1.2 Open Face

5.1.3 Flip-up

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Material Type

5.2.1 Kevlar

5.2.2 Fiber Glass

5.2.3 Carbon Fiber

5.2.4 Plastics

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Commuters

5.3.2 Racers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese)

6.3.2 Shoei Co. Ltd

6.3.3 Scuberth GmbH

6.3.4 Arai Helmet Ltd

6.3.5 HJC Helmets

6.3.6 Shark Helmets

6.3.7 Bell Helmets

6.3.8 Nolan Helmets

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

