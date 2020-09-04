Global Printing Ink Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Printing Ink Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Printing Ink in these regions. This report also studies the global Printing Ink market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Printing Ink:

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.This report mainly covers the Offset inks, Gravure inks, Flexo inks and Screen inks and other product type.

This report focuses on the Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink consumption.

In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely offset and gravure based, but these are changing with the gains being made in flexo and screen. Survey results showed that 44% of the ink market is offset inks, 32% is gravure inks, 9% flexo and 15% divided among other technologies. What is more, the sheetfed offset and UV printing are fairly strong, with gravure being the leading process for packaging printing.