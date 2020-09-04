Bulletin Line

Global Printing Ink Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Printing Ink

Global “Printing Ink Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Printing Ink in these regions. This report also studies the global Printing Ink market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Printing Ink:

  • Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.This report mainly covers the Offset inks, Gravure inks, Flexo inks and Screen inks and other product type.

    Printing Ink Market Manufactures:

  • DIC
  • Flint Group
  • Toyo Ink
  • Sakata Inx
  • Siegwerk
  • Huber Group
  • T&K Toka
  • Tokyo Printing Ink
  • Sicpa
  • Fujifilm
  • Actega (Altana)
  • Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals
  • Yip’s Chemical
  • Epple Druckfarben
  • Wikoff Color
  • Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son
  • Grupo Sanchez
  • Xinxiang Wende Xiangchuan
  • Zeller+Gmelin
  • Letong Chemical
  • Daihan Ink
  • DYO Printing Inks
  • Chimigraf
  • Ruco Druckfarben
  • Sky Dragon Group
  • Kingswood Inks

    Printing Ink Market Types:

  • Offset Inks
  • Gravure Inks
  • Flexo Inks
  • Screen Inks
  • Others

    Printing Ink Market Applications:

  • Food and Medicine Packaging Printing
  • Cigarette Packaging Printing
  • Paper-Based Printing
  • Other Printing

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink consumption.
  • In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely offset and gravure based, but these are changing with the gains being made in flexo and screen. Survey results showed that 44% of the ink market is offset inks, 32% is gravure inks, 9% flexo and 15% divided among other technologies. What is more, the sheetfed offset and UV printing are fairly strong, with gravure being the leading process for packaging printing.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Printing Ink product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Printing Ink, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Printing Ink in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Printing Ink competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Printing Ink breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Printing Ink market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Printing Ink sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Printing Ink Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Printing Ink Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Printing Ink Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Printing Ink Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Printing Ink Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Printing Ink Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Printing Ink Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Printing Ink Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

