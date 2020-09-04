Global Property Management Market Future Business Trends, Growth Rate, Opportunity from 2020 with key players IBM, JLL, Oracle, SAP, Trimble, RealPage

Global Property Management Market valued approximately USD 13.30 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Property management software is a cloud-based or on-premise solution that provides efficient management of properties. Property management software primarily offers financial reporting, online maintenance requests & tracking, online document storage & sharing, accounting capabilities, electronic lease agreements, and integrated banking among other applications. Property management software helps property managers and owners simplify the property management processes by eliminating communication gaps, tracing finances, storing leasing documents and contracts, and facilitating rent collection processes.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017154

The regional analysis of Global Property Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, whereas APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global property management market as the region is witnessing advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies in real estate projects. Moreover, APAC is a lucrative market for the vendors of property management solutions and associated services.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include IBM, JLL, Oracle, SAP, Trimble, RealPage., AppFolio, Yardi, MCS Solution, ARCHIBUS., FSI and so on.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00017154

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Software

– Service

By End User:

– Housing Association

– Property Managers/ Agents

– Corporate Occupiers

– Property Investors

By Application:

– Commercial

– Residential

– Single Family Housing

– Others

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017154

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.