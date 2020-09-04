Global Property Management Software Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

The “Property Management Software Market” report entitled “Global Property Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Property Management Software market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Property Management Software market by value and by segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Overall the Property Management Software market growth has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future Property Management Software Market trends.

About Property Management Software Market

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

The Property Management Software industry was 562.73 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 985.30 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2017 and 2025. The market for Property Management Software is fragmented with players such as Yardi Systems, MRI Software, Oracles, Protel, Infor, Guestline, Accruent, Entrata, PAR Springer Miller, Itesso(Amadeus), Maestro, Agilysys, Sihot(GUBSE AG), Hetras (Shiji Group), InnQuest Software.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Europe recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Yardi Systems

MRI Software

Oracles

Protel

Infor

Guestline

Accruent

Entrata

PAR Springer Miller

Itesso（Amadeus）

Maestro

Agilysys

Sihot (GUBSE AG)

Hetras (Shiji Group)

InnQuest Software This report presents a comprehensive overview, Property Management Software market shares and growth opportunities of Property Management Software market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Property Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)

Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software) Segmentation by application:

Household

Hospitality and Vacation Rental

Commercial