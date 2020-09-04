Global Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024| with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market growth opportunities in global market.

Infrastructure maintenance covers spending on preservation of the existing transport network. It only covers maintenance expenditure financed by public administrations. Efficient transport infrastructure provides economic and social benefits to both advanced and emerging economies by: improving market accessibility and productivity, ensuring balanced regional economic development, creating employment, promoting labor mobility and connecting communities.

Rail infrastructure refers to the foundation that supports the transport system. Rail infrastructure connects railway stations, ports, and airports. The railway system is a vital driver of social and economic development that generates opportunities for the poor and facilitates economies that increase competitiveness. Rail infrastructure connects individuals to jobs, health services, and education on a daily basis. It facilitates the supply of goods and services globally.

The key driver that boosts the rail infrastructure market is increase in demand for transportation due to rapid globalization. In addition, the rapidly aging transport infrastructure is likely to drive the rail infrastructure market globally. Old urban transport systems can no longer cope with present requirements. Moreover, natural catastrophes such as earthquakes and landslides have led to the destruction of infrastructure in some areas. To address these problems and meet requirements, governments and investors are investing large amounts of money in infrastructure projects. The main goal of rail operators is to cost-efficiently increase fleet availability and reliability. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

China Railway Corporation

Network Rail

Deutsche Bahn AG

Russian Railways

SNCF

ADIF

FS Group

BNSF Railway

Union Pacific Railroad

Canadian National Railway

Norfolk Southern Railway

CSX Transportation

Canadian Pacific Railway

Australian Rail Track Corporation

Aurizon

West Japan Railway Company

East Japan Railway Company

Indian Railway

Kansas City Southern Railway

Hokkaido Railway Company

Track

Signaling

Other Segmentation by application:

Renewal