Global Raw Coffee Beans Market 2020 Manufacturers, Suppliers and Export Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Brazil dominates the exports

Brazil accounts for 26% of global raw coffee beans exports. The four types of coffee beans are arabica, robusta, Liberia, excels. Arabica coffee beans are produced more in Brazil and robusta in Vietnam. There has been an escalation in demand for coffee beans market, as the existence of more number of coffee shop chains in many large populated countries has triggered the consumption of coffee.

Export revenues mainly from coffee have declined over the years in Brazil due to the expansion of other industrial sectors. However, Brazil still continues to be the major market for coffee beans due to already well-established production and export systems of coffee in the country.

Brazil dominates global production

Brazil holds a share of 36% global coffee production followed by Vietnam and Colombia. The crop first arrived in Brazil in the 18th century and had become the dominant producer of coffee beans. Coffee plantation in Brazil covers about 10,000 square miles. It monopolized the international coffee market and accounts for 80% of the market, it has exported between 32 million and 33 million bags in 2014. Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of coffee beans in the world. It has produced 3,090,000 metric ton and has exported 1,649,487 metric ton. The major countries that import raw coffee beans from Brazil in terms of values, as of 2017, are – US (USD 921,697), Germany (USD 879,183), Italy (USD 491,040), Japan (USD 323,977), among others. The share in the value of US in 2015 is 21.3% and it got reduced to 20% in 2017, Germany has 19% in 2015 and 19.1% in 2017. Brazil is also the second largest consumer of coffee.

Detailed TOC of Raw Coffee Beans Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.4 Rest of North America

5.1.1.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2 UK

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 Russia

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2 India

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3 Indonesia

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4 Japan

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.3.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.4.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.4.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 UAE

5.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5.3 South Africa

5.1.5.4 Egypt

5.1.5.5 Rest of Africa

5.2 PROCUREMENT PREFERENCE MATRIX

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

