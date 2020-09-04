Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

The “Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market” report entitled “Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, provides analysis of the US Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the global market by value and by segments. The report also provides the analysis of the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by value and by segments.

About Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market

Real-time location system (RTLS) is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.

The top five companies in the RTLS market are Stanley Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, TeleTracking, Ubisense Group and IBM. These companies held a combined RTLS revenue market share of around 36% in 2016. Stanley Healthcare dominated with 11.98 percent revenue share, followed by Zebra Technologies with 7.63 percent revenue share and TeleTracking with 6.19 percent revenue share.

In terms of revenue generation, the healthcare market for Real-Time Location Systems contributes maximum market share and is estimated to be the major revenue pocket for the global RTLS market. However, the future potential market for real-time location-based solutions includes industrial manufacturing such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing & others, and process industries such as mining and oil & gas. These two industry verticals are estimated to be the emerging markets with a promising future and tremendous growth rate over the forecasted period from 2017 to 2022. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Versus Technology

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Locaris

SCHMIDT

This report presents a comprehensive overview, Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market shares and growth opportunities of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by product type, application, and key regions. This study considers the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type:

RFID

Wi-Fi

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined) Segmentation by application:

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Process Industries

Government and Defense

Retail

Education