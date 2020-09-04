Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size, Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global rooftop solar photovoltaic (pv) installation market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Crystalline Silicon, Thin film), By Grid Type (Grid Connected, Off-Grid), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other rooftop solar photovoltaic (pv) installation market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the renowned companies operating in the rooftop solar photovoltaic installation market:

First Solar

Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

Sungevity

Trina Solar

RelyOn Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

Azure Power

Solimpeks Corporation

JA Solar

Vikram Solar

Yingli Solar

SunPower Corporation

Other key market players

Highlights of the Report

Extensive analysis of the rooftop solar photovoltaic installation market trends, growth drivers, and obstacles.

Key insights on the industry analysis of numerous companies as well as value chain analysis.

In-depth information about the competitive landscape, namely, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, contracts, and collaborations.

“Increasing Demand from Commercial & Residential Sector to Favor Growth in North America”

The rooftop solar PV installation market can be geographically fragmented into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these regions, the U.S. market in North America had a steady growth of 10.6 GW in 2018. It was hence, considered to be the second-largest market. The market here is exhibiting high demand from the residential and commercial sectors. It would propel the market in this region. Europe had reached 11.3 GW in the year 2018. At present, the region is striving persistently to achieve its goal by 2020. It is implementing rules and regulations to promote the usage of clean energy.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, had showcased low growth in 2017 owing to the major changes in China’s subsidy program. However, Korea has launched new policies to support the usage of renewable energy sources. In 2018, India was the third-largest nation with an installed capacity of 8.3G. The government of this country is putting forward several programs to promote clean energy in order to create sustainable development. It is providing subsidies and incentives for the installation and usage of solar power. Solar power is cost-effective as compared to other energy sources. It is, therefore, attracting the attention of many emerging nations that are present in Asia Pacific. This would affect the growth of the market size positively.

Regional Analysis for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

