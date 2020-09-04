Global Shea Butter Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Shea Butter Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Shea Butter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Shea butter is an edible vegetable oil or fat, extracted from sun-dried kernels of the African shea tree. Shea butter is extensively used in cosmetics, health products and in the confectionery and chocolate industry (as an ingredient in cocoa butter alternatives). Shea butter and its fractions can also replace other edible vegetable oils or fats in other food applications. Shea butter is used for body, hand and facial products because of its unsaponifiables content. Shea butter contains ester resins recommended for damaged skin repair, cleansing and the sun's protection.

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar Africa Ltd/ Ghana Specialty Fats

Ghana Nuts Ltd

Shebu Industries

Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd

The Pure Company

The Savannah Fruits Company

VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

Akoma Cooperative

StarShea

International Oils & Fats Limited Global Shea Butter Market Types:

Raw and Unrefined Global Shea Butter

Refined Global Shea Butter Global Shea Butter Market Applications:

Cosmetics Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Global Shea Butter is mainly produced in West, Central and East African countries, and Global Shea Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. An important market exists in the European Union, USA which buys shea mainly for cosmetics and chocolate formations.

First, Global Shea Butter market mainly in Middle East and Africa of shea butter is 126.6 K MT with a global sales share 32.60% of in 2017,the second Global Shea Butter market is the Europe, the sales is 107.9 K MT, the market share is 27.78% in 2017.

Second, there are major two classifications of shea butter in this report, the raw and unrefined shea butter, and refined shea butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of shea butter is 37.36% and 62.64% in 2017.

Third, the major applications of shea butter are cosmetics industry, medicine industry and food industry. Globally, the sales share of each application ares of shea butter is 38.52%, 11.82% and 49.66% in 2017.

At last, the average price for Shea butter is much lower than the world market prices for cocoa butter and as a replacement of cocoa butter, the average price of shea butter did not decrease.

The worldwide market for Global Shea Butter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 1140 million USD in 2024, from 660 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.