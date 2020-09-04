Global Smart Parking System Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2024 with COVID-19 Impact

Global “Smart Parking System Market “report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the study encompasses various market specific Smart Parking System Market growth opportunities in global market.

Report shows a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Parking System market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

About Smart Parking System Market

Smart Parking System is the most invented parking system that is designed to improve parking efficiency, customer experience. It is also aimed to improve environmental damages. Smart parking system includes a lot of components such as Smart pay station, parking guidance, automotive parking lot, etc.

On-Street smart parking system includes smart pay station that connected to smart phone and on-street whole parking system that can inform customers the latest parking space information.

Off-Street smart parking system means the indoor parking lot management system. This kind of system include automotive parking system that allows customers to spend less time on parking and finding spaces. Moreover, it also includes that integrated parking management system that ease the parking payment process. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Nortech Control Systems Limited

Siemens

Swarco AG

Fujica

Imtech

Segmentation by product type:

On-Street

Off-Street Segmentation by application:

Commercial Use

Residential Use