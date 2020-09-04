Global Synthetic Diamond Market Analysis including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2024

Global “Synthetic Diamond Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Synthetic Diamond market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Synthetic Diamond market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Synthetic Diamond Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Synthetic Diamond .

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Synthetic Diamond market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Synthetic Diamond market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Synthetic Diamond market?

What are the challenges to Synthetic Diamond market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Synthetic Diamond market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Synthetic Diamond market?

Trending factors influencing the Synthetic Diamond market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Synthetic Diamond market?

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Electronics Industry

– The usage of synthetic diamond in the electronics industry has been increasing, due to their ability to act as a heat sink. Synthetic diamond prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating and thus, have become a critical heat-enabling technology.

– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global semiconductor industry had sales of around USD 437.6 billion in 2018, reaching the industry’s highest-ever annual sales.

– The demand is expected to further increase during the forecast period, as semiconductors have become more embedded in the ever-increasing product number – from cars to coffee makers – and nascent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the internet of things.

– Synthetic diamond is unmatched in its ability to diffuse heat. When used as a semiconductor, synthetic diamond is used to manufacture smaller and more powerful electronics, thereby increasing its usage in radio frequency (RFs) and power device types.

– This increasing usage of semiconductors by various end-users is expected to boost the demand for the synthetic diamond from the electronics industry, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Owing to the high manufacturing activities by the numerous end-user industries in the country, synthetic diamonds have a huge market in China. The electronic manufacturers in China are developing attempts for intelligent manufacturing and upgrading to high-end manufacturing. Apart from China, ASEAN Countries is the largester exporter of electronics, which is equivalent to about 25% of the region’s total exports in goods. According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the bulk of the world’s consumer electronics comes from the ASEAN region. Moreover, over 80% of the world’s hard drives are produced in ASEAN countries. Hence, owing to these factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Synthetic Diamond Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Synthetic Diamond market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Synthetic Diamond market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Synthetic Diamond market trends that influence the global Synthetic Diamond market

Detailed TOC of Synthetic Diamond Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Superabrasives

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Branding and Marketing

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Polished

5.1.1.1 Jewelry

5.1.1.2 Electronics

5.1.1.3 Healthcare

5.1.1.4 Other Polished Types

5.1.2 Rough

5.1.2.1 Construction

5.1.2.2 Mining

5.1.2.3 Oil & Gas

5.1.2.4 Other Rough Types

5.2 Manufacturing Process

5.2.1 High-pressure High-temperature (HPHT)

5.2.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Rest of the North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 GCC Countries

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AOTC LLC

6.4.2 Applied Diamond Inc.

6.4.3 Element Six

6.4.4 ILJIN Diamond

6.4.5 New Diamond Technology LLC

6.4.6 Pure Grown Diamonds

6.4.7 Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

6.4.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries

6.4.9 Swarovski Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Production of Thin but Wide CVD Diamond Plates in Japan

