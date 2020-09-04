Global Text Analytics Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2024

Global “Text Analytics Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Text Analytics market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Text Analytics market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Text Analytics Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Text Analytics.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Text Analytics market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Text Analytics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Text Analytics market?

What are the challenges to Text Analytics market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Text Analytics market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Text Analytics market?

Trending factors influencing the Text Analytics market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Text Analytics market?

Key Market Trends:

Retail Sector to Hold a Significant Share in Text Analytics Market

– In retail, text analytics plays a vital role in analyzing customer behavior and predicting consumer nature, which is likely to drive the market in this industry.

– By adopting text analytics, organizations can provide personalized schemes and discounts to their customers, by making use of their historical trends.

– Retailers use social media platforms as the key source to acquire data in order to utilize text analytics, anticipate the demand and supply, and enhance the customer experience.

– The growth in the retail sector across the globe is expected to boost the text analytics market over the forecast period.

– Furthermore, the growth in mobile shopping and payment is growing at a high pace, which is, in turn, projected to propel the use of text analytics.

Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth in industries such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare, which is expected to propel the demand for data analytics such as text analytics.

– The industry players are focusing more on customer requirement and customer experience, which in turn, gives rise to analyzing consumer behavior towards diverse products. This is likely to fuel the text analytics market in the region over the forecast period.

– Furthermore, the region poses noteworthy opportunities for text analytics owing to the rising number of customers utilizing social media platforms and online purchase, which is projected to boost the market.

Study objectives of Text Analytics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Text Analytics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Text Analytics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Text Analytics market trends that influence the global Text Analytics market

Detailed TOC of Text Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Social Media Analytics

4.3.2 Rising Practice of Predictive Analytics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel and Awareness

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Predictive Analytics

5.2.2 Fraud Management

5.2.3 Risk Management

5.2.4 Business Intelligence

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Energy and Utility

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Algolia

6.1.2 Bitext Innovations S.L.

6.1.3 Clarabridge, Inc.

6.1.4 Confirmit AS

6.1.5 EpiAnalytics

6.1.6 Infegy, Inc.

6.1.7 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

6.1.8 Lavastorm Analytics

6.1.9 Lexalytics, Inc.

6.1.10 Medallia, Inc.

6.1.11 Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.

6.1.12 OdinText, Inc.

6.1.13 RapidMiner, Inc.

6.1.14 SAP SE

6.1.15 TheySay Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

