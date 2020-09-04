Global Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Global “Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Thermocouple Temperature Sensors market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Thermocouple Temperature Sensors Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The need for temperature sensors for safety and precision measurements of the smart automotive equipment, in order to analyze and produce sensor data timely, is likely to increase because of the miniaturization of the intelligent sensor technology. This is expected to fuel the demand for thermocouple temperature sensors in this application.

– Further, Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) is a common feature among most of the electric vehicles and high-end models in the mid-range segment the increased sales of electric vehicles among high disposable income regions, such as the United States, Germany, and China, provides an opportunity for the growth of the thermocouple temperature sensors market.

– The battery charges used for charging multiple devices in the automotive segment are equipped with temperature-sensing elements that regularly check and monitor the heating issue, as this is a common problem with batteries mostly used in automated vehicles. This helps in increasing the life of devices and decreases damage; thereby, ensuring that the batteries have charged enough.

– Therefore, with increasing electric vehicles manufacturing, thermocouple temperature sensors demand is also expected to increase.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

– The United States is expected to have a prominent share in the thermocouple temperature sensor market. The country is one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Electric vehicle use in the United States has risen rapidly, with an estimated 1% of automotive sales in the US market from electric vehicles.

– California dominates the US market in terms of sales of electric vehicles (EVs). It’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program is driving the demand for EVs, by requiring automakers in the state to sell a certain percentage of electric cars. US auto market, which is likely to further pressurize automakers to expand their affordable EV offerings, thereby fueling the demand for a thermocouple temperature sensor in the country.

– Further, US aerospace manufacturers are very competitive internationally. In 2017, the aerospace industry contributed USD 143 billion in export sales to the US economy. Companies in the aerospace sector, such as Boeing, won contracts worth USD 12 billion in 2018, to supply 47 new 787 Dreamliner jets to American Airlines. Similarly, the company signed a deal with Singapore Airlines for the delivery of 39 new wide-body jets, worth USD 13.8 billion, in 2017. Such trends are expected to drive the demand for a thermocouple temperature sensor in the country.

