Global Travel Insurance Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2024: with COVID-19 Impact

About Travel Insurance Market

Travel insurance is only a very small part of the overall general insurance market, it covers is available for single trip, annual multi-trip and long stay trips. and the detail are mainly medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one’s own country.

Among different applications， in 2022, family traveler will take the largest part, accout for 45.59%

Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America are the three regions that shares most percentage.

Segmentation by product type:

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip Segmentation by application:

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler