Global United States Defense Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

Global “United States Defense Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide United States Defense market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this United States Defense market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the United States Defense Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the United States Defense .

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244387

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the United States Defense market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global United States Defense market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global United States Defense market?

What are the challenges to United States Defense market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global United States Defense market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global United States Defense market?

Trending factors influencing the United States Defense market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global United States Defense market?

Key Market Trends:

Air Force Segment will Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the US defense market during the forecast period owing to various procurement plans for replacing of aging combat aircraft as well as procurement plans for new unmanned aerial vehicles. For the fiscal year 2020, the US Air Force has requested USD 165.5 billion which shall be used to fund newer technology development. The increase in the amount shall lead to funding for the next generation fighter jets of the US Air Force. A new report published in 2018 by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), approved by the US Congress, stated that the US Air Force is in need of 386 operational squadrons in order to counter any future threats posed by Russia and China. According to the study, there were shortfalls in the tanker, bomber, fighter, strike/reconnaissance drones, and command-and-control/intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance inventories. CSBA in their study further also revealed that the Air Force is in need of 14 bomber squadrons, 62 fighter squadrons, 54 tanker squadrons, 27 strike/reconnaissance drone squadrons and 62 C2/ISR squadrons by the year 2030 Thus, upcoming procurements shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

The United States Defense Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth in the Next Few Years

The United States military spending in 2018 grew by 4.6%, thus reaching USD 649 billion in 2018. The United States is the largest military spending country in the world and accounted for 36% of the total global defense spending in 2018. The USA’s military superpower can be attributed to their 13,400 military aircraft fleet which is the largest worldwide. Additionally, 40% of the entire military budget of DoD (Department of Defense) is allocated for procurement of military electronics and related technologies, such as computers, sensors, communications, integrated circuits, electronic warfare (EW), surveillance and reconnaissance, and power electronics. Various ongoing developments shall lead to growth in the United States defense market in the near future.

Purchase This Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244387

Study objectives of United States Defense Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the United States Defense market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the United States Defense market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and United States Defense market trends that influence the global United States Defense market

Detailed TOC of United States Defense Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 UNITED STATES DEFENSE IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS

6 UNITED STATES HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET ANALYSIS

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 Armed Forces

7.1.1 Air Force

7.1.1.1 Training and Simulation

7.1.1.2 Communication Systems

7.1.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition

7.1.1.4 Manned and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

7.1.2 Army

7.1.2.1 Personal Training and Protection

7.1.2.2 Communication Systems

7.1.2.3 Weapons and Ammunition

7.1.2.4 Manned and Unmanned Ground Vehicles

7.1.3 Navy

7.1.3.1 Weapons and Ammunition

7.1.3.2 Sea-based Manned & Unmanned Vehicles

7.1.3.3 Communication Systems

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Vetures, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2 Vendor Market Share

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.4.2 The Boeing Company

8.4.3 Raytheon Company

8.4.4 General Dynamics Corporation

8.4.5 Northrop Grumann Corporation

8.4.6 United Technologies Corporation

8.4.7 L3 Technologies Inc

8.4.8 BAE Systems plc

8.4.9 CACI International Inc.

8.4.10 Navistar Defense, LLC

8.4.11 Textron Inc.

8.4.12 Collins Aerospace

8.4.13 Orbital ATK, Inc.

8.4.14 General Electric Company

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global Car Batteries Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Worldwide Micro EVs Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Global Hybrid Electric Bus Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Global G Meters Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Worldwide Power Takeoff (PTO) Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

New Report of Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Device Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities

Worldwide Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Outlook to 2026: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Worldwide CB Radio Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Worldwide Red Sauce Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status