Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) :

Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) refers to a group of chemically similar compounds which can be interconverted in biological systems. Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) is part of the vitamin B group of essential nutrients. Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market Manufactures:

Tianxin Pharmaceutical

DSM

Huazhong Pharmaceutical

Hegno

Guangji Pharmaceutical Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market Types:

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Market Applications:

Animal Nutrition

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others Scope of this Report:

In global market, the production of Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) increases from 7064 MT in 2012 to 7739 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.31%. In 2016, the Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

At present, the major manufacturers of Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) are Tianxin Pharmaceutical, DSM, Huazhong Pharmaceutical, Hegno and Guangji Pharmaceutical. Tianxin Pharmaceutical is the world leader, holding 41.53% production market share in 2016.

In application, Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) downstream is wide and recently Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Animal Nutrition, Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry and others. Animal Nutrition is the largest application field. In 2016, the Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) Sales (MT) in Animal Nutrition was 6297, and it will reach 7752 MT in 2023; while the sales Market Share (%) in Animal Nutrition was 81.37% in 2016 and will be 79.67% in 2023.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) is estimated to be 10132 MT.

The worldwide market for Global Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 620 million USD in 2024, from 370 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.