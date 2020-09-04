Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market 2020 Manufacturers, Suppliers and Export Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Bulletin Line

Wi-Fi Range Extender

Global “Wi-Fi Range Extender Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Wi-Fi Range Extender market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

  • The Wi-Fi range extender market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.44% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for internet access and the increasing number of consumer electronics devices across the globe, primarily in the residential sector.
  • – The ease of installation merged with the cost benefits associated with the purchase of an extender as compared to adding another Wi-Fi router, essentially performing the same function of extending the Wi-Fi coverage, are the major advantages playing a vital role in increasing the sales of the Wi-Fi range extenders mostly in the commercial and residential sectors.
  • – The rapid growth of the connected homes concept and the emergence of the smart home ecosystem are among the other major factors expected to boost the growth of the market.
  • – The emergence of the BYOD trend in the corporate sector has further propelled the use of wireless routers in the commercial space.
  • – Additionally, the demand for the wireless routers is rising from the growing consumer preference towards the installation of smart devices in their homes, such as smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets, among a host of lot other appliances.

    The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Wi-Fi Range Extender market industry report:

  • Alcatel
  • Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation)
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • NETGEAR Inc.
  • Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)
  • TP
  • Link Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Ericsson Inc.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc.
  • Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
  • Motorola Solutions Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • A Wi-Fi range expander or a Wi-Fi Booster is a communication device that repeats the wireless signal from the base router to expand the Wi-Fi coverage. It basically functions as a bridge, capturing the WiFi from the base router and rebroadcasting it to areas where the Wi-Fi signal is weak or nonexistent, improving the performance and range of Wifi router.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Wi-Fi Range Extender Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Wi-Fi Range Extender .

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What will the Wi-Fi Range Extender market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?
    • What are the challenges to Wi-Fi Range Extender market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?
    • Trending factors influencing the Wi-Fi Range Extender market shares of the relevant regions.
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market?

    Key Market Trends:

    The proliferation of Smart City and Smart Home Applications to Drive the Market Growth

    – Smart cities and smart homes are growing tremendously to transform modern life. The smart home is defined as a residence that has installed smart products/devices, such as smart security systems, smart entertainment systems, air conditioners, smart televisions, and many more devices.
    – With the rapid increase in the sales of smart home devices, the Wi-Fi range extender market is poised to grow further.
    – Smart products/devices which are used in the smart homes/offices are required to be connected to the internet to work seamlessly and thus, requires Wi-Fi range extenders for increased range of a normal Wi-Fi router. The overall demand for smart products is poised to increase owing to technological innovations, consumer interest, and greater accessibility.
    – A smart city consists of smart systems like smart traffic system, smart buildings, smart water management, smart waste management and a couple of IoT devices among others which needs an internet connection to provide useful data to keep track of the resources, which is expected to boost the market studied.

    North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

    – North American region is a pioneer in the Wi-Fi range extender market and is expected to hold the largest share.
    – Most of the major Wi-Fi range extender companies are headquartered in the United States.
    – Moreover, most of the companies test and launch their products and services in the country before the global launch and deployment of the product.
    – With the growing number of devices per household, fast adoption of new technology and growing focus towards digitalization, the region is boosting the growth of Wi-Fi range extender market.
    – Also, one of the major major factor contributing towards the growth of the Wi-Fi extender market is the increased utilization of wireless service among various end-users in the region. The Wi-Fi extender is primarily used in the US due to a large number of residential users adopting connected device technology.

    Study objectives of Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Wi-Fi Range Extender market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Wi-Fi Range Extender market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Wi-Fi Range Extender market trends that influence the global Wi-Fi Range Extender market

    Detailed TOC of Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Telecom Subscriber Base
    4.3.2 Proliferation of Smart Cities and Smart Homes
    4.3.3 Adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD)
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Costs of Installation
    4.4.2 Security and Privacy Concerns
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Indoor Wi-Fi
    5.1.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi
    5.2 By Product
    5.2.1 Extenders & Repeaters
    5.2.2 Access Points
    5.2.3 Antennas
    5.3 By End-user Vertical
    5.3.1 Residential
    5.3.2 Enterprise
    5.3.3 Commercial
    5.3.4 Public
    5.3.5 Other End-user Verticals
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Latin America
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation)
    6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
    6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
    6.1.4 NETGEAR Inc.
    6.1.5 Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)
    6.1.6 TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.
    6.1.7 Ericsson Inc.
    6.1.8 Juniper Networks, Inc.
    6.1.9 Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
    6.1.10 Motorola Solutions Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

