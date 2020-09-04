The “Graphene Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Graphene industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Graphene market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Graphene market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Graphene market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Graphene market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Graphene market report provides an in-depth insight into Graphene industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Graphene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Electronics & Telecommunication Industry

Electronics and telecommunications is the largest end-user industry for graphene and its derivative products. Graphene is used in a wide range of applications in both, electronic and telecommunication industry.

In electronics and telecommunications, graphene is used for various applications, including unbreakable touchscreens, transistors, supercharged batteries (enhanced lithium-ion batteries), optical electronics, printed electronics, and conductive inks, among others.

Over the last few years, widespread research into the properties and applications of graphene has been observed, and the material has been proposed as a potential replacement for silicon in many electronics applications.

Graphene has several useful properties that include high mechanical strength, very high electron mobility, and superior thermal conductivity.

Conventional battery electrode materials (and prospective ones) are significantly improved when enhanced with graphene. Graphene can make batteries that are light, durable, and suitable for high capacity energy storage, as well as shorten charging times while extending the battery’s lifetime.

In addition, graphene is set to modernize the smartphone industry by replacing existing touchscreen technology. Graphene is considerably cheaper than the materials used in most modern smartphones and is much more agile. Graphene is used on a commercial scale in optoelectronics, specifically touchscreens (for smartphones, tablet, desktop computers, and televisions), liquid crystal displays (LCD), and organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs).

Overall, the various potential applications of graphene in electronics and telecommunications are projected to increase the consumption of graphene at an exponential rate, during the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the graphene market, during the forecast period, owing to the rising usage of graphene in touchscreens, and requirements in the printed electronics industry.

Strong exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States, are driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the US aerospace sector is the largest in the world, with a gross output value of USD 123.52 billion, in 2016.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is expected to reach 8,270 in 2037 from 7,039, in 2016, owing to the growth in air cargo. In addition, the US mainline carrier fleet is expected to grow at a rate of 54 aircraft per year, due to the existing fleet getting older.

In terms of size, the electronics market in the United States is the largest market. Owing to the use of advanced technology, an increasing number of R&D centers, and rising demand from consumers, the graphene market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Owing to the rapid pace of innovation in the advancement of technology and R&D activities in the electronics industry, there is a high demand for newer and faster electronic products.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the market in the region.

What are the Graphene market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Graphene Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of Graphene in Touch Screens

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Printed Electronics

4.1.3 Huge Investments in R&D, Leading to Increasing Applications of Graphene

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Graphene Sheets & Films

5.1.2 Nanoribbons

5.1.3 Nanoplatelets

5.1.4 Graphene Oxide

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electronics & Telecommunication

5.2.2 Bio-medical & Healthcare

5.2.3 Energy

5.2.4 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage of Graphene in Lithium-ion Batteries

7.2 Development of Single Crystal Graphene Sheet as a Substitute for Copper Foil

