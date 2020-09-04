Growth of North America Cybersecurity Market Projected to Amplify During 2019-2025

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Cybersecurity Market Size By Product Type (Identity, Authentication and Access Management (IAAM) [Access Management, Identify Access Management], Infrastructure Protection [Endpoint Protection, Email/Web Gateway, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Vulnerability Management, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention (DLP)], Network Security [Internet Service Provider Equipment, Virtual Private Network (VPN), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Firewall], Security Services [Implementation, Managed Security Services, Consultancy & Training, Hardware Support]), By Organization (SME, Government, Large Enterprises), By Industry (Banking, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Insurance, Securities), Estimated To Exceed USD 118 Billion By 2025

The North America cybersecurity market growth is attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for network security solutions for securing IoT-enabled devices. The increasing penetration of such devices and the rising trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) in business enterprises have profoundly surged the need for cybersecurity solutions in the region. According to the 2019 report published by the security firm Symantec, the U.S. ranked second in terms of IoT-related cyber-attacks in 2018, with over 11% of global IoT attacks originating in the country. This has further fueled the need for cybersecurity solutions.

The infrastructure protection segment is expected to register an accelerated growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of nearly 10%. These solutions protect expensive business-critical IT infrastructure from malicious attacks and cyber-threats, safeguarding enterprises from intrusions and infrastructure downtimes. The growing trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), such as employees’ tablets and smartphones, has also accelerated the adoption of infrastructure protection tools to ensure that devices with sensitive enterprise data are not compromised. Cyber-attacks on critical information infrastructures, such as IT systems, installed on nuclear plants and airports can cause fatal damages, underpinning the importance of adopting infrastructure protection solutions.

The government enterprises segment is projected to exhibit a lucrative growth of over 10% in the North America cybersecurity market. Government enterprises hold highly critical and sensitive user data, which can be misused by hackers or unauthenticated users to cause severe financial and operational losses; hence, government agencies are proactively adopting cybersecurity solutions for mitigating such risks.

The manufacturing sector is anticipated to exhibit an accelerated growth between 2019 and 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 5%. The advent of Industry 4.0 and the rapid adoption of digital business management tools, such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), have made manufacturing enterprises prone to cyber-attacks. Manufacturing firms are deploying cybersecurity solutions to prevent disruption in their production facilities and reduce losses.

Some of the key vendors in the North America cybersecurity market include BAE Systems, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., F-Secure Corporation, F5networks, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Proofpoint Inc. Rapid7, RSA Security, LLC., Sophos Group plc, Splunk, Inc, Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro, Inc.

The North America cybersecurity market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2019 to 2025, for the following segments:

North America Cybersecurity Market Share, By Product Type

Identity, Authentication and Access Management (IAAM) Access Management Identify Access Management

Infrastructure Protection End Point Protection Email/Web Gateway Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Vulnerability Assessment Cloud Security Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Others

Network Security Internet Service Providers (ISPs) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Unified Threat Management Firewall

Security Services Implementation Managed Security Services Consulting & Training Hardware Support Others



North America Cybersecurity Market Size, By Organization Type

SME

Government

Large Enterprise

North America Cybersecurity Market Forecast, By Industry

Banking

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation

IT & Telecom

Insurance

Securities

Others

Report Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape, 2019

