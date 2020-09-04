Hair Transplant Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast

The global hair transplant market size is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing number of surgeries performed in males for treating androgenic alopecia. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) mentioned that hair restoration procedures surged by approximately 60% worldwide since 2014 because of the rising cases of alopecia. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Hair Transplant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical and Non-surgical), By Gender (Male and Female) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Hair Transplant Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the hair transplant market size was USD 5.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.13 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.
The report covers:
- Global Hair Transplant Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Market Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Market Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview: Trends in Hair Transplant Market
- Snapshot of Hair Transplant Surgeries Performed – By Key Countries
- New Product Launch
- Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
- Global Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Surgical
- Non-surgical
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
- Male
- Female
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Hair Transplant Centers
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Surgical
- Non-surgical
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
- Male
- Female
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Hair Transplant Centers
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- S.
- Canada
- Europe Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Surgical
- Non-surgical
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
- Male
- Female
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Hair Transplant Centers
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region
- K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Surgical
- Non-surgical
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
- Male
- Female
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Hair Transplant Centers
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Continued…
