Hair Transplant Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast

The global hair transplant market size is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing number of surgeries performed in males for treating androgenic alopecia. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) mentioned that hair restoration procedures surged by approximately 60% worldwide since 2014 because of the rising cases of alopecia. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Hair Transplant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical and Non-surgical), By Gender (Male and Female) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Hair Transplant Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the hair transplant market size was USD 5.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.13 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

 

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  1. Introduction
    • Market Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Market Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  4. Key Insights
    • Overview: Trends in Hair Transplant Market
    • Snapshot of Hair Transplant Surgeries Performed – By Key Countries
    • New Product Launch
    • Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
  5. Global Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type
      • Surgical
      • Non-surgical
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Gender
      • Male
      • Female
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User
      • Hospitals & Clinics
      • Hair Transplant Centers
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Geography
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa
  1. North America Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type
      • Surgical
      • Non-surgical
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Gender
      • Male
      • Female
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User
      • Hospitals & Clinics
      • Hair Transplant Centers
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country
      • S.
      • Canada
  1. Europe Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type
      • Surgical
      • Non-surgical
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Gender
      • Male
      • Female
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User
      • Hospitals & Clinics
      • Hair Transplant Centers
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region
      • K.
      • Germany
      • France
      • Spain
      • Italy
      • Scandinavia
      • Rest of Europe
  1. Asia Pacific Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type
      • Surgical
      • Non-surgical
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Gender
      • Male
      • Female
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User
      • Hospitals & Clinics
      • Hair Transplant Centers
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/Sub-region
      • Japan
      • China
      • India
      • Australia
      • Southeast Asia
      • Rest of Asia Pacific

 

