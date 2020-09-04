The “Healthcare BPO Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Healthcare BPO industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Healthcare BPO market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Healthcare BPO market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Healthcare BPO market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Healthcare BPO market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Healthcare BPO market report provides an in-depth insight into Healthcare BPO industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is a process that enables healthcare providers to select the most suited third-party vendors for specific business processes. This allows hospitals and medical professionals to spend their valuable time on patient care, over other mundane jobs in the office.

Key Market Trends:

Revenue Cycle Management is Expected to Grow Faster in the Product Services Segment

The growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is attributed to an increase in government initiatives, to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, increasing revenue loss due to billing errors, and increasing adoption of EHR/EMR. Most hospitals are presently dependent on third-party providers for denial management service, as they lack the expert knowledge and time to manage the reimbursement process. Most common billing errors include failure to verify insurance, filing an incomplete claim, coding errors, lack of specificity, and missing filing deadlines. Most of the care providers are presently addressing the challenge, by working with third-party medical billing professionals who are expert in the overall revenue cycle management. Hence, it can be concluded that the revenue loss to hospitals, due to billing errors, can be prevented by specialty revenue cycle management service providers. Thereby, this factor is expected to drive the market studied over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for healthcare BPO and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditure, and a high percentage of claim records. There are some of the factors driving the growth of the market, in the region.

Healthcare BPO Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Healthcare BPO market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Healthcare BPO status worldwide?

What are the Healthcare BPO market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Healthcare BPO?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Healthcare BPO Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise of Nearshore Outsourcing Destinations and Access to Technology

4.2.2 Rapid Increase in Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO)

4.2.3 Implementation of PPACA Compelled Healthcare Player to Move toward Outsourcing

4.2.4 Fewer Errors in Several Non-critical Functions, like Finance and Accounting, Customer Care Services, etc.

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complex Regulations

4.3.2 Hidden Costs of Outsourcing

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Payer Service

5.1.1 Human Resource Management

5.1.2 Claims Management

5.1.3 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

5.1.4 Operational/Administrative Management

5.1.5 Care Management

5.1.6 Provider Management

5.1.7 Other Payer Services

5.2 By Provider Service

5.2.1 Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning

5.2.2 Patient Care Service

5.2.3 Revenue Cycle Management

5.3 By Pharmaceutical Service

5.3.1 Research and Development

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Non-clinical Service

5.3.3.1 Supply Chain Management and Logistics

5.3.3.2 Sales and Marketing Services

5.3.3.3 Other Non-clinical Services

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Accenture

6.1.2 Eli Global

6.1.3 Gebbs

6.1.4 Genpact

6.1.5 IBM

6.1.6 Parexel

6.1.7 IQVIA

6.1.8 Sutherland

6.1.9 Truven Health

6.1.10 United Health Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

