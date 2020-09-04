Hemodialysis Equipment Market Global Future Growth, Leading Players, Business Prospects, by Forecast to 2026

According to a study by the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), around 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney diseases in 2017. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases is the chief factor driving the global hemodialysis equipment market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Hemodialysis Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” entails the hemodialysis equipment market analysis and trends prevailing in the market. Hemodialysis, also referred to as artificial kidney helps to filter out excess fluid and toxins from the blood.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO CORPORATION

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

JMS Co., Ltd.

This process of removal and filtration is called hemodialysis. The rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is another factor responsible for the adoption of a hemodialysis machine. ESRD can be caused by high blood pressure, diabetes, excessive alcoholism, urinary tract issues, genetic disorders, and drug abuse.

Analysts in the report found that the global hemodialysis equipment market was valued at US$11,471.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to be worth US$ 16,321.6 Mn by 2026. Further to this, the global market for hemodialysis equipment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing R&D Investment in Asia Pacific Catapults it to the Market’s Forefront

In 2017, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 4,301.9 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The region is observing that the needs of ESRD patients aren’t met owing to the poor accessibility, especially in developing countries. Against this backdrop, the hemodialysis equipment market potential is likely to increase in Asia Pacific.

The rising prevalence of kidney diseases and ESRD, especially in India and China, is likely to increase the hemodialysis equipment market revenue by 2025. The huge gap between existing infrastructure and large population will create ample growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

The market in North America is expected to register a considerable rate in the forecast years. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies and well-established healthcare infrastructure will give tailwinds to the market in North America. The hemodialysis equipment market size is expected to reach new heights owing to growing awareness about the benefits associated with hemodialysis in Europe.

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market to Rise at 6.6% CAGR to Reach US$ 28,379.6 Mn by 2026, Increasing Disposable Incomes of People Worldwide Promoting Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

