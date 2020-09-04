Hernia Repair Devices Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast And Covid-19 Impacts To 2014-2026

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market By Product (Mesh), Fixation (Tack, Suture, Staple, Glue), Approach (Laparoscopic, Open), Surgery Type (Inguinal Hernia, Incisional/Ventral Hernia, Umbilical Hernia, Femoral Hernia, Others), Care Setting (In-Patient, Out-Patient), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Hernia is a medical problem that increases an organ or fatty tissue through a weak place where it is usually contained. Hernia repair is a hernia treatment surgery which is one of the most frequently performed surgical procedures in the world. The two common techniques of hernia repair are laparoscopic hernia repair surgery and open tension-free repair surgery. These surgeries are conducted using fixing equipment and surgery based on consumables.

Global hernia repair devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging incidents of hernia and continuous advancements in technology.

Market Drivers

Surging incidence of hernia, is driving the growth of the market

Continuous advancement technology, is flourishing the growth of the market

Rising aging population, is also helping the market to grow

Increasing preference for robotic surgeries, drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Costly hernia repair devices, will act as a restraint

Lack of skilled professionals, hampers the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. has received the allowance for Gore SYNECOR Preperitoneal Biomaterial hernia repair device from the U.S. FDA. This allowance will help the company to expand and also offer all types of treatments for hernia cases.

In October 2014, Cook Biotech has launched Zenapro hybrid hernia repair device. Cook Biotech developed and supplied the first hernia-repair product to surgeons that includes the tissue-remodeling characteristics and the patient-result advantages of a biological graft with the power of a synthetic large-porous mesh. This product will lead to the expansion of the product portfolio for this company.

Global hernia repair devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hernia repair devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global hernia repair devices market are Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Lifecell, Getinge AB, Cook, Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Dipromed Srl, COUSIN BIOTECH, TransEasy Tech, Via Surgical, United Surgical Industries, Dolphin Sutures, Baxter, Sutures India, Hi-Tech Equipments Company, Kollsut-USA, Motley Rice, BG Medical LLC, Lotus Surgicals among others.

