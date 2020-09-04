High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls in these regions. This report also studies the global High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

High Chrome Steel Grinding Media balls are made by the way medium-frequency electric furnace smelting and metal mould or sand casting, and it also called high-chromium cast ball. The Balls that the content of Chromium is greater or equal than 10% and the content of Carbon is between 1.8-3.2% are called High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls. Chinese National Standards(CNS)of high chromium ball hardness (HRC) must be more than 58 degrees.

Magotteaux

AIA ENGINEERING

Scaw

TOYO Grinding Ball Co

Christian Pfeiffer

Estanda

FengXing

Qingzhou Dazhong

DongTai

Jinchi Steel Ball

Ruitai

Zhangqiu Taitou

NingGuoXinMa

Zhiyou High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls Market Types:

Low Chrome Steel Ball

Chromium Alloy Ball

Chrome Ball In Chrome

High Chromium Alloy Ball Chrome

Special High Chromium High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls Market Applications:

Mining

Cement

Silica Sands

Coal Chemical

This report focuses on the High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, High Chrome Steel Grinding Media balls based on oil quenched, blast quenching, solution and other quenching methods, such as detecting the hardness (HRC) below 54 degrees then insufficient hardness high chromium ball or simply has not been quenched.

High Chrome Steel Grinding Media balls are widely used in metallurgy, mining, cement, building materials, thermal power generation, flue gas desulfurization, aerated concrete, magnetic, chemical, coal-water slurry and Pellet, fly ash, slag, Superfine powder, calcium carbonate, quartz sand and other industries.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. The current demand for High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls products on the market do not sell well; industrial High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Ballsâ€™ price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the High Chrome Steel Grinding Media Balls Industry, low-end product has excess capacity; high-end product is in short supply.