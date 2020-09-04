The “High Content Screening Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of High Content Screening industry by types, applications, regions. It shows High Content Screening market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, High Content Screening market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

High Content Screening market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

High Content Screening market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

High-content screening (HCS) is a method that is used in biological research and drug discovery to identify substances, such as small molecules, peptides, or RNAi that alter the phenotype of a cell in a desired manner. High-content screening includes any method used to analyze whole cells or components of cells with a simultaneous readout of several parameters.

Key Market Trends:

On the basis of Product Type, Instrument segment led the global market in 2018

Based on the product segment, the high content screening market is further segmented into instruments, consumables, software, services, and accessories. The market for HCS software is expected to increase with the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Among all high content screening products, the instrument segment occupies the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of HCS instruments.

APAC region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate

The high content screening market in APAC is expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing drug discovery research, government initiatives, growing focus of multinational companies on emerging markets, and developing R&D infrastructure are driving the growth of the HCS market in this region.

Reasons to Buy High Content Screening Market Report:

Analysis of High Content Screening market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of High Content Screening industry

High Content Screening market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes High Content Screening market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

High Content Screening Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for High Content Screening market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of High Content Screening status worldwide?

What are the High Content Screening market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of High Content Screening?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of High Content Screening Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Need for Cost Containment in Pharmaceutical R&D

4.2.2 Government Funding and Venture Capital Investments Across Developed Markets

4.2.3 Advancements in Informatics Solutions and Imaging Instruments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lower Adoption of HCS Instruments Due to Their High Prices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

5.1.1.2 Flow Cytometers

5.1.2 Consumables

5.1.2.1 Reagents and Assay Kits

5.1.2.2 Microplates

5.1.2.3 Other Consumables

5.1.3 Software

5.1.4 Services

5.1.5 Accessories

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Primary and Secondary Screening

5.2.2 Target Identification and Validation

5.2.3 Toxicity Studies

5.2.4 Compound Profiling

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Academic and Government Institutions

5.3.3 Contract Research Organisation

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GE Healthcare

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 Perkinelmer Inc.

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.6 Biotek Instruments Inc.

6.1.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 Merck Millipore

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

