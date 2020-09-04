HIV Diagnosis Market 2020 Industry Size, Share by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2023 by Market Reports World

Global HIV Diagnosis Market By Product Type (Consumables, Assay, Kits & Reagents, Other Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services), Test Type (Antibody Tests, CD4 Count, Viral Load, Early Infant and Viral Identification), Application (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Home Care Settings, Others) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global HIV diagnosis market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in the healthcare expenditure for HIV, government initiatives to curb down HIV and rise in the blood donations and blood transfusions

Diagnosis of blood sample to check the presence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in a human body, is defined as HIV diagnosis. Diagnosis of HIV includes several tests such as ELISA Test, Saliva Test, Home Test, Viral Test and Western Test. Rising awareness about the HIV and growth in the number of affected person has increased the demand for latest technology to serve the diagnosis purpose properly. Moreover, home kits for testing for diagnosis of HIV have boost the market.

Market Drivers

Increase in the healthcare expenditure for HIV may enhance the market

Government initiatives to curb down HIV would accelerate the growth

Growth in advance technology might boost the market

Rise in the blood donations and blood transfusions will drive the market

Market Restraints

Strict regulations and norms by the governmental bodies might hamper the market

Huge cost involved in advanced diagnostics can restrict the growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Mylan N.V. a global pharmaceutical company became partnered with Atomo Diagnostics. With the partnership, the organizations tried to commercialize the European Conformity mark for their HIV diagnostic test kits in low and middle income countries. The self-testing kits would help consumers in detection of presence of virus in their body within a short duration of time.

In October 2016, Siemens Healthineers and IBM Watson Health signed a global strategic alliance of five year. The alliance would help Siemens to reach out hospitals and health system in order to provide value based care to patients suffering from HIV.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Global HIV diagnosis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of HIV diagnosis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global HIV diagnosis market are Siemens, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN, bioMerieux SA, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PointCare, Sysmex Partec GmbH, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, ViiV Healthcare group of companies, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Atomo Diagnostics and others.

