Home Textile Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2026

Home Textile Market Forecast 2020-2026 research report is a professional and in-depth research on the current state of the Home Textile Industry. This report presents in-intensity insight of Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, CAGR, Market Size and Market Shares for topmost prime key manufactures ( Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, Anta, Gap, Columbia s, Lululemon Athletica, LiNing, Amer Sports, ASICS, Hanesbrands, PEAK, Ralph Lauren, 361sport, Xtep, Billabong, Kappa ).

Target Audience of Home Textile Market: Suppliers, Channel Partners, Production Companies, Market Consultants, Marketing Authorities, Research Institutions, Subject Matter Experts, Financial Institutions, Government Authorities.

Scope of Home Textile Market: Home Textileis a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.

China is the largest supplier of , with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.

Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of .

The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of , enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.

The s product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

In 2017, the global market size was 142000 million US$ and is forecast to 180200 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Home Textile market for each application, including-

⟴ Family Used

⟴ Commercial Used

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ Bedding

⟴ Curtain & Blind

⟴ Carpet

⟴ Towel

⟴ Kitchen Linen

⟴ Blanket

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Home Textile market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

