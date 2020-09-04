The “Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Hospital Acquired Infection Control industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Hospital Acquired Infection Control market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Hospital Acquired Infection Control market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Hospital Acquired Infection Control market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Hospital acquired infections are also called nosocomial infections and are acquired in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. These infections can occur up to 48 hours after hospital admission or up to three days after discharge or up to 30 days after an operation or in a healthcare facility when the patient was admitted for reasons other than infection.

Key Market Trends:

Disinfectant is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Product Type

Disinfection is referred to a process which eliminates many or all pathogenic microorganisms, except the bacterial spores from inanimate objects. This is accomplished by the use of liquid chemicals or wet pasteurization. The efficiency of disinfection is affected by several factors, each of which may limit the efficacy of the process. Some of the factors which have been shown to affect disinfection efficacy are the earlier cleaning of the object, the organic load on the item, the type and level of microbial impurity, the physical configuration of the object (e.g., crevices, hinges, and lumens), the concentration of an exposure time to the germicide, and the pH and temperature of the disinfection process. The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) maintains a list of high-level disinfectants that can be used to reprocess heat-sensitive medical devices, such as flexible endoscopes.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even though significant progress has been made in stopping some healthcare-associated infection types from spreading, there is still much more work to be done. On any given day, in the United States, around one in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection. North America, especially the United States and Canada, has made significant progress toward the collective goal of abolishing these HAIs, and as a result, healthcare in this region has become safer now than it was even 10 years ago. Building upon this success and continuing toward the elimination of hospital-acquired infections is critical and this has contributed to the largest market share of North America.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Hospital Acquired Infection Control market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Hospital Acquired Infection Control status worldwide?

What are the Hospital Acquired Infection Control market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Hospital Acquired Infection Control?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Hospital Stay Due to Chronic Diseases and Surgeries

4.2.2 Rise in the Incidences of Different Types of Hospital Acquired Infections

4.2.3 Innovative technologies implemented in devices that control infection

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Hospital Acquired Infection

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Sterilants

5.1.1.1 Heat Sterilization Equipment

5.1.1.2 Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

5.1.1.3 Radiation Sterilization Equipment

5.1.1.4 Other Sterilants

5.1.2 Disinfectants

5.1.3 Other Products

5.2 Indication

5.2.1 Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

5.2.2 Bloodstream Infections

5.2.3 Surgical Site Infections

5.2.4 Gastrointestinal Infections

5.2.5 Urinary Tract Infections

5.2.6 Other Indications

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Intensive Care Units

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Nursing Homes and Maternity Centers

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Belimed AG

6.1.4 Biomerieux Sa

6.1.5 Cantel Medical

6.1.6 Ethicon

6.1.7 Getinge Group

6.1.8 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.1.9 Sterigenics International LLC

6.1.10 Steris Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

