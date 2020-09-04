Hospital Asset Management Systems Market 2020 Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Merger, Business Insights, Key Players, Competitive Analysis, Regional Outlook And Global Forecast To 2026

The Global “Hospital Asset Management Systems Market” to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Real-time location systems, Radio Frequency Identification, Ultrasound, Infrared), By Application (Staff Management, Patient Management, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Management), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Top Key Players Covered:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the global Hospital Asset Management Systems market. Some of the companies operating the global Hospital Asset Management Systems market are;

Johnson Controls.

Infor

Motorola Solutions Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Ekahau, Trimble Inc

AeroScout Industrial

a division of AeroScout, LLC.

Vizbee RFID systems Ltd.

Sonitor technologies

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

ZIH Corp

STANLEY Healthcare

Rapid adoption of digitalization among practitioners and patients is likely to fuel the demand in the global Hospital Asset Management Systems market. Additionally, increasing per capita income and rising living standards is expected to drive the global Hospital Asset Management Systems market during the forecast period 2018-2025.

However, high cost associated with the devices and lack of skilled professional to operate the system are a few factors that may hamper the growth in the global Hospital Asset Management Systems market.

In-Depth Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to hold a considerable share of the global hospital asset management systems market owing to the increasing need for intelligent systems to monitor hospital inventories, advanced healthcare infrastructure and rise in adoption of enterprise systems.

Key Segmentation:

By Technology

Real-time location systems (RTLS)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Ultrasound

Infrared

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

As stated in the report North America holds a significant share in the market. The trend is unlikely to change and North America may continue holding its position. The growth witnessed is attributable to high presence of key developers in nations such as Canada and U.S.

The Asia Pacific Hospital Asset Management Systems market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period. The constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in the region is expected to contribute to Asia Pacific market expansion.

The analysis conducted in the report is based on industry leading tools and techniques. The report prepared by Fortune Business Insights, offers innovative strategies based on various analysis. The information offered is collected from reliable primary and secondary sources. The report also provides information about key companies operating in the market.

