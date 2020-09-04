Hotel Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players ITC Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, The Indian Hotels Company, Sarovar Hotels

Hotel Industry in India 2019 study will help you investigate a detailed division of the market by the end user/industry, by best in class product type and by geography with creation, income, utilization, export & import data in these areas, crunching historical data along with primaries and opinion leaders and industry experts interview and estimate with detailed driving factors for forcasted period.

In India, the tourism industry plays a significant role in generating employment and earning revenue from foreign exchange. The hospitality sector, being a part of the travel and tourism industry, is greatly affected by the expansion of the industry. The government has taken several steps to make India a global hub for tourists to boost the Indian hospitality industry.

The Hotel Industry in India 2019 is relied upon to come to an expected $XX.X billion by 2025 and it is a gauge to develop at a CAGR of X.X% for forecast period. This report centers around top makers in the Hotel Industry in India 2019, with generation, value, income, and market share for every producer/manufacturers.

Top Hotel Industry in 2019 Manufacturers:

Bharat Hotels Limited, Hotel Leelaventure Limited, ITC Hotels Limited, Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Sarovar Hotels Private Limited, The Park Hotels, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels India Private Limited, Radisson Hotels Asia Private Company Hotel Industry in 2019 Report Focusing By Types:

independent/unbranded hotels, alternate accommodations, new-age hotel chain, and branded/traditional chain Hotel Industry in 2019 Report Focusing By Regions:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others



Hotel Industry in 2019 Report shows a detailed overview of the market by strategy for study, mix, and data evaluated from different sources. The pros have presented the various appearances of the market with a particular, base on recognizing Hotel Industry in 2019 business influencers.

Market insights:

India accounts for the highest number of domestic leisure travellers in the world. Business travellers are gradually increasing in number, owing to the rapid growth of the IT sector in India and the emergence of several global companies. The KPIs used by the industry to measure business development and management of hotels are average room rate (ARR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR). ARR of the hotel industry in India stood at INR 5,844.81 in FY 2019 as against INR 5,527 in FY 2016, and is expected to reach INR 6,707.46 by FY 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~3.16% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period. RevPAR of Indian hotels stood at ~INR 4,002.76 in FY 2019 and is expected to reach

INR 5,305.91 by FY 2024. After the onset of FY 2020, the Indian hotel industry is anticipated to expand at a promising rate, since India will be hosting the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, which would increase the foreign tourist footfall in the country. Difficulties in talent management act as a significant challenge for the hotel industry. Insufficient supply of quality workforce and increased competition for skilled employees from competing service sectors like aviation have raised the attrition rate in the industry.

It is vital for an organization to have the capacity to catch the mindshare of their gathering of people as it is characteristic for an organization which is planning to see a development in the Hotel Industry in India 2019. This is conceivable through a knowledgeable network administration and develops an advertising plan for the Hotel Industry in India 2019Industry.

