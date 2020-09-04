The global orthopedic implants market size is set to touch USD 64.0 billion by 2026, exhibiting a modest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Unprecedented rise in geriatric population across the globe to be the key growth driver of this market. According to the United States Census Bureau (USCB), the proportion of aged people to the total world population is steadily climbing. For example, in 2012, world population had reached 7 billion and the people aged 65 and above were 8% of this number or 562 million.

In 2015, the number rose by 55 million, with the percentage increasing to 8.5% of the total population in a span of 3 years. The USCB predicts that between 2025 and 2050, this geriatric population will double to reach 1.6 billion, whilst the total population will grow only by 34%.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/orthopedic-implants-market-101659

The report covers :

o Global orthopedic implants market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

o Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

o Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

o Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

o Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this [Market].

Please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/orthopedic-implants-market-101659

Leading Players operating in the Orthopedic Implants Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

DePuySynthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

ArthroCare Corporation

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Widespread Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Conditions to Spike Market Demand

Musculoskeletal conditions refer to disorders that adversely affect the locomotor system in the body, that is, bones, muscles, joints, ligaments, and tissues. Disorders related to these movements are increasing in prevalence, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the WHO, between 20% and 33% of the world’s population is currently suffering from some painful and chronic musculoskeletal disease. The 2017 Global Burden of Disease Report revealed that musculoskeletal conditions were the second leading contributor to global disability, accounting for about 16% of all years with disability in an individual’s life. Given the economic costs associated with these disorders, the need to prevent them is stronger than ever today, which augurs well for the market as it will spur innovation among players in the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Commanding Position; Europe to Grow at an Impressive Rate

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global orthopedic implants market share owing to the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis in the region. Europe is projected to grow at a considerable rate on account of rapid spread of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity in the continent. In Asia-Pacific, rise in healthcare expenditure and increasing disposable incomes will propel the market in the region, as per the orthopedic implants market analysis by Fortune Business Insights. However, the market growth in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East is anticipated to be slow due to low levels of development in these regions.

New Product Launches to Intensify Market Competition

Key players are looking to gain an edge in the competition through development and launch of new products. For instance, in September 2019, Zimmer Biomet, after receiving FDA approval, commercially released its customizable revision knee replacement device called Persona Revision Knee System for patients in the US. Some other players are engaging in sprucing up their research capacities through commissioning of trials and studies. For example, in September 2019, Medtronic’s clinical trial for testing its spine correction surgical procedure, InfuseBone Graft in Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF), was green lit by the FDA.

Related Reports :

Dentures Market

Dentures Market Size

Dentures Market Share

Dentures Market Trends

Dentures Market Growth

Dentures Market Analysis

Dentures Market Business Opportunities

Dentures Market Key Players

Dentures Market Demand

Dentures Market Competitive Landscape

Dentures Market Segments