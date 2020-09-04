How Worldwide Trends are Creating Waves in the Ophthalmic Lasers Market in 2020

The Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size reflects an impressive growth owing to the growing prevalence of refractive errors across the world. According to a report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2026. In addition to this, the global market was worth US$ 479.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 722.0 Mn by 20226. The increasing incidence of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and refractive errors, is driving the ophthalmic laser market. As the drugs for treating ocular diseases is less, the demand for ophthalmic laser devices has come into existence.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ophthalmic-lasers-market-100952

Leading Players operating in the Ophthalmic Lasers Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Carl Ziess Meditec AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

TOPCON CORPORATION

NoIR Laser Company, LLC

Lumibird

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Epidemiology Overview: Prevalence of Key Ocular Diseases, 2018

4.2. Technology Advances, Ophthalmic Lasers

4.3. Key Mergers, and Acquisitions

4.4. Pricing Analysis, Key Players, 2018

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Excimer Lasers

5.2.2. Femtosecond Lasers

5.2.3. Nd Yag Lasers

…………..

Europe Ophthalmic Lasers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.2.1. Excimer Lasers

7.2.2. Femtosecond Lasers

7.2.3. Nd Yag Lasers

7.2.4. Diode Lasers

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

7.3.1. Photodisruption

7.3.2. Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty

7.3.3. Photocoagulation

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.4.1. Cataract Treatment

7.4.2. Glaucoma Treatment

7.4.3. Refractive Errors Treatment

7.4.4. Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.5.1. Ophthalmic Laser Centers

7.5.2. Hospitals

7.5.3. Others

7.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

7.6.1. U.K.

7.6.2. Germany

7.6.3. France

7.6.4. Spain

7.6.5. Italy

7.6.6. Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Ophthalmic Lasers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

8.2.1. Excimer Lasers

8.2.2. Femtosecond Lasers

8.2.3. Nd Yag Lasers

8.2.4. Diode Lasers

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

8.3.1. Photodisruption

8.3.2. Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty

8.3.3. Photocoagulation

Continued…

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market