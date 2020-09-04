The “HVAC Equipment Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of HVAC Equipment industry by types, applications, regions. It shows HVAC Equipment market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, HVAC Equipment market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

HVAC Equipment market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

HVAC Equipment market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

HVAC equipment is an indoor and vehicular environment comfort technology that provides thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. It is an important part of residential structures, such as single family homes, apartment buildings, hotels and senior living facilities, medium to large industrial and office buildings, such as skyscrapers and hospitals, vehicles, such as cars, trains, airplanes, ships and submarines, and in marine environments, where safe and healthy building conditions are regulated, with respect to temperature and humidity, using fresh air from outdoors.

Key Market Trends:

Heating Equipment to Hold Significant Share

Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of the largest contributor to the global HVAC equipment market.

Heating equipment provide the required heating environment in a cost-effective manner. Rapid growth in technology has helped the rise of efficient solutions for verticals to reduce emissions in an economical manner.

End users, like the commercial and residential segments, are using small units of HVAC equipment in the form of packages, in order to satisfy their energy demand. Large complexes are deploying efficient HVAC systems to meet their energy requirements.

Regions, like Asia-Pacific and North America, are leading the global race, as contribution and penetration rate of heating HVAC equipment are rapidly increasing. Countries, like China, Japan, and India, are leading the APAC HVAC equipment market.

The major contributors to the heating equipment market are furnaces and heat pumps, adding value to the demand of the major verticals across the world, followed by boilers and unitary heaters.

North America to Hold Major Share

North America holds the major share in the HVAC equipment market. The demand for HVAC equipment in the United States is forecasted to witness exponential growth. Advancements are likely to result in rapid gains, with rise in the expenditure of construction. Growth in repair investments, as replacement demand, is contributing to the market growth. There is a rising demand for HVAC efficient systems with sophisticated technology. However, federal tax incentives are targeted, due to which high-efficiency systems expired at the beginning of 2016. The effect of this has provided an advantage for homeowners, with better HVAC systems being replaced with smaller units. Moreover, HVAC manufacturers in North America are increasing their focus on manufacturing HVAC systems that provide ease of use, are more energy efficient and eco-friendly.

Reasons to Buy HVAC Equipment Market Report:

Analysis of HVAC Equipment market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of HVAC Equipment industry

HVAC Equipment market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes HVAC Equipment market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

HVAC Equipment Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for HVAC Equipment market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of HVAC Equipment status worldwide?

What are the HVAC Equipment market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of HVAC Equipment?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of HVAC Equipment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise in Residential and Non Residential Users

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High energy consumption of HVAC equipment

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.4 Latin America

5.1.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2 Equipment

5.2.1 Air Conditioning Equipment

5.2.2 Heating Equipment

5.2.3 Heat Pumps

5.2.4 Dehumidifiers & Humidifiers

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Commercial

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)

6.1.2 Daikin Industries. Ltd.

6.1.3 Haier Inc.

6.1.4 Samsung Electronics

6.1.5 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.6 Lennox International Inc.

6.1.7 Electrolux AB

6.1.8 LG Corporation

6.1.9 Emerson Electric Company

6.1.10 Carrier Corporation

6.1.11 Danfoss A/S

6.1.12 Uponor Corp

6.1.13 Honeywell International Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

