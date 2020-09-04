Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global “Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants in these regions. This report also studies the global Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants:

Hybrid adhesives & hybrid sealants are the new generation adhesives & sealants developed on the basis of the best properties within two or more families of polymeric resins. These are manufactured by blending one polymeric resin with other resins to offer enhanced capabilities such as improved flexibility/elongation, impact/thermal cycling resistance, peel strength, and long-term durability.

Henkel

Sika

3M

ITW

Wacker

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soudal

Tremco Illbruck

Hermann Otto

Permabond

Dymax Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market Types:

MS Polymer Hybrid

Epoxy-Polyurethane

Epoxy-Cyanoacrylate Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market Applications:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Assembly

The world leading company in the Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealant industry is Henkel with the revenue market share of 13.60% in 2016, followed by Sika, 3M, ITW, Wacker, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soudal, Tremco Illbruck, Hermann Otto, Permabond and Dymax.

The hybrid adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of resin, such as MS polymer hybrid, epoxy-polyurethane and epoxy-cyanoacrylate. The epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides exceptional bond strength to various substrates including plastic, metal, composite, rubber, and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides fast fixturing, which reduces the assembly time and a robust cure is quickly achieved even at low temperatures.

The worldwide market for Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 7080 million USD in 2024, from 4990 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.