Hypodermic Needles Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast And Covid-19 Impacts To 2020-2026

Global Hypodermic Needles Market By Product Type (Safety Hypodermic Needles, Non-Safety Hypodermic Needles), Application (Drug Delivery, Vaccination, Blood Specimen Collection), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practices, Psychiatrics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global hypodermic needles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4917.26 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of various long-term chronic diseases resulting in rising demand for therapies for these patients.

Hypodermic needles are hollow needles attached to syringe for their working designed to extract or inject substances such as different fluids in the patient. One of the most common applications of these needles is in the delivery of drugs. These needles directly enter the blood stream by inserting into the skin. These needles consist of a very minute opening at one end to extract or deposit fluids in the body.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of consumption associated with the drugs and vaccines designed for delivery by injecting; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing volume of injuries associated with needle-sticks is expected to enhance the adoption rate of advanced needles

Significant rise in injection-based therapies and therapeutic systems; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

High volume of programs and initiatives undertaken by the government to spread awareness regarding these needles

Market Restraints

Availability of various alternate methods for delivery of drugs; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Lack of information/knowledge regarding these needles from the various developing regions of the world; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Large costs associated with the safety variant of hypodermic needles is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Boston, Massachusetts, United States announced that they had organized a “Needle Take Back Day” along with a number of health centers throughout the city. The citywide initiative will involve collection of used needles from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. helping resolve the issue of proper disposal of these needles. The city also informed that they will conduct an awareness program regarding the usage of needles and their handling

In July 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medtronic’s ‘Nutritional Insufficiency’, ‘Patient-Care’ and ‘Deep Vein Thrombosis’ business operations for approximately USD 6.1 billion. This deal is highly complementary business acquisition helping Cardinal Health provide a significantly large volume of product offerings along with expertise of the medical brands acquired under this deal

Global hypodermic needles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hypodermic needles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hypodermic needles market are Terumo Corporation; Cardinal Health; BD; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Connecticut Hypodermics Inc; EXELINT International, Co.; Retractable Technologies, Inc.; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Medline Industries, Inc.; Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd; Hitech Syringes; NIPRO Medical Corporation; Vita Needle Company; Vygon SA; MW Industries, Inc. (MWI); NeedleTech Products, Inc.; Iscon Surgicals Ltd.; McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. among others.

