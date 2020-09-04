Immortalized Cell Line Market Seeking Excellent Growth |Industry Share, Size 2020 Movements by Growth Status, Trend Analysis

Global Immortalized Cell Line Market By Method (Virus Induction, HTERT Expression, Inactivation of Tumor Suppression Genes, Others), Technology (SV40 large T-antigen, MycT58A, P53 Cell, Others), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Vaccine Production, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Immortalized Cell Line Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2,631.96 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5,349.17 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing number of cancer patients and rising number of organ transplantation.

Immortalized cell lines are tumorous cells that are artificially manipulated or do not stop dividing for proliferating indefinitely and can be cultured over various generations. Hep G2 and HepaRG cell lines are frequently used among the available human hepatic cell line for toxicity studies. The demands as well as applications of immortalized cell lines are increasing.

Market Drivers

Growing application in hospitals and biotech and pharmaceutical companies has increased the immortalized cell line market demand

The rising acceptance of immortalized cell lines in the stem cell therapy will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

Higher cost of equipment is acting as a major restraint for the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened a bioprocess design center in China. It would help in offering the cell culture technologies such as media and the single use bioreactors to the innovative purification platforms for an extensive range of the biologic molecules. This strategy helped the company to expand its business and collaborate with various biologic developers for designing various optimal bioprocessing solutions.

In October 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened a new business center in Frederick, Md. This site would help the company to meet the increasing demand of diagnostic instruments and the cell and gene therapy which would support the patients participating in the clinical trials across the world. This strategy helped the company to expand its business and enhance its customer base.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the immortalized cell line market are ATCC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Lonza, General Electric Company, Selexis SA, Corning Incorporated, WuXi AppTec, Valneva SE, Sartorius AG, InSCREENeX GmbH, Creative Bioarray and Public Health England.

