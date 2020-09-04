Immune Health Supplements MarketIndustry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

The global immune health supplements market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Immune Health Supplements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbal Botanical Extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3-fatty acids), By Form (Soft Gels/Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquids), By Source Type (Plant Based, Animal Based), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Store) and Country Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other immune health supplements market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the immune health supplements producers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Herbalife Nutrition (California, United States)

Nutramax Laboratories (Maryland, United States)

BioGaia (Stockholm, Sweden)

Blackmores Limited (New South Wales, Australia)

Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)

Royal DSM (Heerlen, Netherlands)

Alticor Inc. (Amway) (Michigan, United States)

USANA Health Sciences (Utah, United States)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

NOW Foods (Illinois, United States)

Pfizer (New York, United States)

Other key market players

Segment-

Vitamins Segment to Dominate Fueled by Their High Consumption Rate

Based on ingredient type, the market is grouped into omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, amino acids, herbal extracts, minerals, vitamins, and others. Out of these, the vitamins segment held 32.7% market share in 2019 and would dominate throughout the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising consumption of vitamin supplements worldwide.

Regional Analysis for Immune Health Supplements Market :

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Immune Health Supplements Market :

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Immune Health Supplements Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Immune Health Supplements Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

