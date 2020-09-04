Immuno IVD Market Projected Growth Rate 2020 | Demand Status, Future Scope, Upcoming Trends Of Manufacturers, Global Share With Industry Size Forecast To 2027

Global Immuno IVD Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year of 2017. Increasing chronic and infectious disease is driving the growth of this market.

Global Immuno IVD Market By Product Type (Reagents, Instruments, Software & Services), Immunodiagnostics Technique (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSpot Assays, Radioimmunoassay, Western Blot, Hematology), Application (Infectious Disease, Cancer, Cardiac Disease, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Indications), End- User (Standalone Laboratory, Hospitals, Academic & Medical Schools, Point of Care Testing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

In Vitro diagnostics test are usually performed on blood or tissue samples to detect disease or any serious condition. These devices have next generation sequencing tests which can help them to detect genomic variation in person DNA. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular disease, cancer, gastrointestinal, etc. is the major factor fueling the market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing chronical and infectious diseases is driving the growth of this market

Technological development and advancement is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High price of the immunodiagnostic products is restraining the market growth

Strict government regulations are restraining the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Roche announced the launch of their first automated in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay which is specially designed to detect the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) proteins in cancer. This new VENTANA pan-TRK (EPR17341) Assay has special tool which us to understand the TRK protein expression in cancer.

In February 2016, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics announced the launch of their compact DxH500 hematology system, which is designed to deliver quick and accurate results with just a speck of blood. This device offer up to 60 sample per hour. The main aim is to help the small hospitals and clinics to get the same and accurate result with their fully automated device.

Global immuno IVD market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of immuno IVD market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the immuno IVD market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux SA, DiaSorin, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies Inc., QIAGEN, Bayer AG, Hologic Inc., Cepheid, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Quidel Corporation, OraSure Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and ARKRAY Inc.

